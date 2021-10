I want to send a message out to law enforcement that they are needed in the morning on Interstate 80 between 680 and downtown. I live in west Omaha and work downtown, so I take the Interstate every morning. Over the last couple of months, I have noticed that the level of aggressive driving has increased dramatically. I am not talking about people speeding but people driving in a reckless manner. I see many cars going over 80 mph, then coming up to a car going slower and getting very close before putting on their breaks. The aggressive person proceeds to tailgate the slower car; this is very dangerous, and if the car in front had to put on their brakes, an accident will happen.

