Flood Warning issued for Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-25 09:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-26 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 800 PM EDT. Target Area: Hillsborough The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Cypress Creek At SR 54 Worthington Gardens affecting Pasco County. Alafia River At Lithia at Lithia Pine Crest Road affecting Hillsborough County. Myakka River At Myakka River State Park affecting Sarasota County. Horse Creek Near Arcadia at SR 72 affecting DeSoto County. For the Cypress Creek...including SR 54 Worthington Gardens...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Alafia...including Lithia at Lithia Pine Crest Road, Riverview near US 301...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Myakka...including Myakka River State Park...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Horse Creek...including Arcadia at SR 72...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Alafia River At Lithia at Lithia Pine Crest Road. * Until Sunday afternoon. * At 9:00 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 13.2 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM EDT Saturday was 13.1 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.2 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, River Drive and Squirrel Run Way downstream of County Road 640 are completely covered by water. One home begins to flood. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.2 feet on 08/28/1995. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Wed Thu Alafia River Lithia at Lithia 13.0 13.1 Sat 6 am 13.1 12.2 10.7 9.0 7.8