DRY FORK, Va. — The Tunstall Trojans football team (1-2) hosted the Staunton River Golden Eagles (2-1) for their second game in five days. It was the first time the two teams had met since 2012, a game the Trojans won 35-7. The Golden Eagles wasted no time jumping out to a 7-0 lead on their first offensive play, after recovering a Tunstall fumble on the first play of the contest. Those would be the first of 23, 1st quarter points Staunton River would put on the board. The Golden Eagle offense took advantage of great field position to set the tone of the game early on.

DRY FORK, VA ・ 10 DAYS AGO