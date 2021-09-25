CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulletin Board — Sept. 25

By Susan Guynn
Frederick News-Post
 9 days ago

The 40th annual Pippenfest will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 and 26 on Main Street, Fairfield, Pennsylvania. On Saturday there will be yard sales on Main Street and at the fire hall, craft and food vendors, kids' activities and a quilt show. These activities continue on Sunday along with a variety of live music beginning at 10:30 a.m., an apple baking contest, clowns and carriage rides. For more information, visit pippinfest.com or call 717-642-5640. Admission and parking are free.

Frederick News-Post

20-50-100 Years Ago — Sept. 30

The Volunteer Fire Company of Brunswick placed an order with the American La France Engine Co., of Elmira, N.Y., for a piece of firefighting apparatus, which will cost when delivered $12,500. This is the first power pumping machine that the town has had in its 30 years of existence. And...
FREDERICK, MD
Frederick News-Post

Yeas and Nays

Yea: Given Frederick’s strong Deaf community, we are excited that the Maryland Deaf Community Center — a nonprofit in Frederick — will open a new community center later this month. Located in the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association building on Aviation Way, the Maryland Deaf Community Center will encompass 2,500...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Frederick News-Post

IN PHOTOS: Railroad Days 2021 in Brunswick

Hundreds of families came out to enjoy food, games and train rides at Brunswick's annual Railroad Days celebration on Saturday. MARC trains offered out-and-back rides along the Potomac River, and local vendors and organizations set up shop to engage with the community.
BRUNSWICK, MD
Frederick News-Post

"Death and Destruction in Downtown Frederick" – First Saturday Walking Tour

The program will focus on the worst aspects of the city’s experience during the course of the American Civil War. Limited to 15 participants, masks and RSVP required. The Civil War brought deprivations and horrors never before seen in this region. Soldiers camped on farmer’s properties, stripping them bare of food and supplies. Fighting took place in the streets, leading to damage to properties and wounded soldiers being treated in the city’s hospitals. The dead quickly filled row-upon-row at Mount Olivet Cemetery.
FREDERICK, MD
Frederick News-Post

Mount Airy Board of Appeals Regular Business Meeting

CASE NO. MA-BOA-2021-01, Greentree Village filed by GT Property, LLC. Petition for MXU-CC Special Exception under Zoning Ordinance Sections 98-61 and 112-39.1 for use proposed: Mixed Use Commercial and Market-Rate Townhouse Residential located at SW Corner of North Main Street and Candice Drive, Mount Airy, MD 21771. All citizens wishing...
MOUNT AIRY, MD
Express-Star

#TheGoodStuff: Civic Pride

What is Civic Pride and why does it matter? What difference does it make is your neighbor takes care of their yard? Who cares if there is trash in the streets or in the parking lot of your favorite Chickasha business? The answer is simple, we must ALL care. We must be willing to not only take care of what is ours, but also help our neighbors. That’s what a strong community does!
CHICKASHA, OK
wbiw.com

Bedford Fire Pension Board will meet on Sept. 27

BEDFORD – The Bedford Fire Pension Board will meet on Monday, September 27 at 5 p.m. at the fire department headquarters on H Street. The board will meet to review, determine, and certify that the firefighter candidate has met the minimum state requirements.
BEDFORD, IN
Frederick News-Post

Outstanding staff at Frederick Health Hospital

Recently, I had surgery at Frederick Health Hospital and from the first moment I entered pre-op until the moment I was discharged, the care that I received went beyond the call of duty. The surgery, headed by Dr. Cory Walsh, was a complete success and before I knew it I...
FREDERICK, MD
New Jersey 101.5

Woman raped at gunpoint on NJ state park path

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — Police and the Middlesex County Prosecutors Office are investigating a reported rape on a state park hiking trail on Wednesday. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said the adult woman was walking on a path along the canal in the Delaware and Raritan Canal State Park between 4:30 and 5 p.m. when she was approached by a gunman.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
pghcitypaper.com

Nebby post alert: Mice take over a whole street in Lawrenceville

In Pittsburgh, locals call being gossipy “nebby” and Pittsburghers looooove to be nebby. And while nebbiness used to be confined to water coolers, neighborhood meetings, or chats on the porch, modern-day nebbiness can now be found online. The nebbiest posts are usually found on Nextdoor.com — a social media site...
PITTSBURGH, PA
On Common Ground News

DeKalb County Board of Health to hold meeting via teleconference Sept. 23

DECATUR, GA– The DeKalb County Board of Health will hold its regularly scheduled meeting via teleconference on Sept. 23, beginning at 3 p.m. Public access to the teleconference can be established by calling:. 301-715-8592, Conference ID 867-4572-0734, Password: 186689. Agenda items for the meeting include:. Regular Board Meeting Minutes of...
DECATUR, GA
Frederick News-Post

Frederick gets grant for trail project

The city of Frederick was recently awarded $200,000 for Phase 4 of the East Street Rails with Trails project as part of the state’s Bikeways Grant program. Phase 4 includes the design of a 10-foot-wide shared-use path from Worman’s Mill Road to Monocacy Boulevard, according to a news release from the city.
FREDERICK, MD
Frederick News-Post

Column: Responding to change in the community

It’s fair to say that James D. “Jim” Summers is a “numbers guy.” As such, he has a unique understanding of the role The Community Foundation of Frederick County plays in preserving the area’s quality of life — today, tomorrow and in perpetuity. Summers’ career in public accounting spans five...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Frederick News-Post

Teen Service Hour Kits: Paint Carroll Pink Bookmark

For ages 12 - 17. Pick up a kit containing all the materials you need to make bookmarks to benefit those going through cancer treatment at Carroll Hospital. All instructions to create pink inspirational bookmarks are included, as well as instructions on how to receive service learning hours for this project. Kit pickup Oct. 1 to 9. Please return your completed kit to CCPL's Finksburg Branch by Oct. 23 so the bookmarks can be distributed during October's Paint Carroll Pink. Registration required. Visit site for details.
Frederick News-Post

C&O Canal to receive $1.8M for towpath rehabilitation

CUMBERLAND — The National Park Service will receive $1.8 million to rehabilitate 18 miles of the C&O Canal towpath in Allegany County, one of 42 bicycle, pedestrian and trail improvement projects across Maryland that will receive a portion of $16.8 million in grant funding, according to Gov. Larry Hogan. "Over...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
Frederick News-Post

Celebrating Fall at the Carroll County Farmer's Market

65 regular vendors will be on hand selling all local produce including apples, potatoes, sweet potatoes, peppers, and more. Plant vendors will have mums of every color for sale. Fall decorations include wreaths, table center pieces, Indian corn, bunched corn stalks, gourds, small and large pumpkins, and much more. Food...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
Frederick News-Post

Faidley Seafood goes to Washington to advocate for restaurant relief

More than 100 years after her great-grandfather first opened his seafood stall in Baltimore’s Lexington Market, Faidley Seafood owner Damye Hahn and her son, Will, drove to Washington to help ensure the family business lasts for generations more. Hahn spoke at a news conference Wednesday sponsored by the Independent Restaurant...
