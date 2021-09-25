Bulletin Board — Sept. 25
The 40th annual Pippenfest will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 25 and 26 on Main Street, Fairfield, Pennsylvania. On Saturday there will be yard sales on Main Street and at the fire hall, craft and food vendors, kids' activities and a quilt show. These activities continue on Sunday along with a variety of live music beginning at 10:30 a.m., an apple baking contest, clowns and carriage rides. For more information, visit pippinfest.com or call 717-642-5640. Admission and parking are free.www.fredericknewspost.com
Comments / 0