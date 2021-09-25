Bulletin Board — Sept. 25

What is Civic Pride and why does it matter? What difference does it make is your neighbor takes care of their yard? Who cares if there is trash in the streets or in the parking lot of your favorite Chickasha business? The answer is simple, we must ALL care. We must be willing to not only take care of what is ours, but also help our neighbors. That’s what a strong community does!

CHICKASHA, OK ・ 12 DAYS AGO