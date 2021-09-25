Sparkling Beverage Reward Apparel

Tea is moving up in consumers' minds thanks to new twists on flavor profiles and functional offerings in the category. Going beyond lemon, manufacturers are innovating across the entire beverage segment by incorporating authentic and regional tea profiles that work in conjunction with complex and exotic flavors that elevate the beverage. Whether celebrating with tea craft cocktails during happy hour or just looking for an energy boost in the morning, tea has established itself as a solid beverage choice for any daypart. From ancient Chinese medicine to modern day, tea has been used as a functional beverage long before the modern-day wellness hybrid drinks were established giving it the healthy halo that other beverage categories only dream of. With such a rich history steeped in functionality makes it no surprise that 9% of all iced tea consumption focuses on wellness (Tastewise, Beverage Insights 2021). The refreshing taste of tea with added wellness features is an accelerating growth driver for new product development. A trending new beverage with consumers in 2021 is CBD Iced Tea that many consumers are making at home and is driving new demand for RTD formats with fruit, ginger and hibiscus flavor pairings.

DRINKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO