Sparkling Beverage Reward Apparel
The Sparkling Ice Rewards program is being updated with some exclusive apparel for members to pick up when looking for an option to spend their points. The launch comes as the brand's first-ever apparel line that is only available to members of the brand's rewards program and includes a number of chromatically accented pieces for fans to pick up. Consumers looking to score some of the colorfully accented apparel only need to sign up for a free membership before they upload their Sparkling Ice purchase receipts to start redeeming.www.trendhunter.com
