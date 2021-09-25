Quiet pleasant on Saturday before notable warm-up

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Rather quiet conditions dominate our weather over the next several days, though temperatures will take a big jump between Saturday and Sunday. Saturday has mostly sunny skies and highs that reach the upper 60s and low 70s with a light breeze for a nice early fall day. Sunday, with stronger southerly winds, features more sun and temperatures about 10 to 15 degrees higher, adding a little touch of late summer to wrap up the weekend.