Environment

Beautiful First Weekend of Fall, Tracking Showers Tonight

By Darren Sweeney
NBC Connecticut
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cold front that brought us heavy rain on Friday continues to be stalled just to our east. While the front is far enough east to provide for a nice sunny day today, a renewed chance of rain arrives tonight. Clouds will increase this evening and showers are expected to...

www.nbcconnecticut.com

Comments / 0

NBC Connecticut

Great Day to End the Weekend, Tracking Rain for Late Tonight

High pressure will bring us one more great weekend day before rain arrives tonight. The average high temperature for this time of the year averages around 69 degrees. Today's high temperature will top out in the middle to upper 70s. Clouds will thicken during the afternoon and evening as a...
ENVIRONMENT
WBKO

A few stray showers possible tonight!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We saw breaks from the rain today, but some storms still popped up through south central Kentucky. Moderate to heavy downpours were seen, with some areas getting close to an inch of rain today!. The remainder of our evening will be mostly cloudy with a...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Possible Thunderstorms, Higher Than Normal Temps

CHICAGO (CBS) — Showers continue as a cold front moves through. A few thunderstorms possible this afternoon. Temps running slightly higher than what’s typical. Showers tonight lead to a Monday with some showers, temps at seasonable levels. October 3 Normal- 69 Saturday- 80 Today- 76 Sunrise- 6:51am Today – showers and a few afternoon thunderstorms. 76. Tonight- showers and 60. Monday- chance of showers, 70.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunday Storm Chances

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s not as chilly waking up today, but rain showers are here as an area of low-pressure tracks through the region. There’s no severe weather threat today, but a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out along with gusty winds around 20 mph. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most areas should pick up about 1/4″ to 1/2″ of rainfall. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Our sunsets are now before 7:00 PM! (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Southwesterly flow keeps mild temperatures around through the week with highs in the low to mid 70’s. Monday, we also have a treat for showers and storms through the morning and afternoon, but they will taper off through the evening. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Tuesday will be the dry day this week and the warmest with partly sunny skies. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Scattered showers stick around for the end of the week but right now it’s looking to shape up just in time for the weekend! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Stay up to date with the KDKA app, which you can download here.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

