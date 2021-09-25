CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

How You Could Delay Dementia, According to Science

By Alek Korab
EatThis
EatThis
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w0E9u_0c7jPtrY00
Shutterstock

Dementia can be devastating—but what if it could also be caught early and prevented? "In the United States, more than 7.2 million people currently live with dementia. Comprising 60 to 80 percent of cases, Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia," write the authors in a recent report from the Milken Institute Center for the Future of Aging. "However, despite being a leading cause of death in the US, dementia is currently underdiagnosed or diagnosed in its later stages." Read on to see how you might prevent it—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.

First of All, Did You Know More Than 40% of Probable Dementia Cases Go Undiagnosed?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ABVmZ_0c7jPtrY00
iStock

"Research reviews estimate that between 40 to 60 percent of adults with probable dementia are undiagnosed. Early detection, diagnosis, and treatment of dementia are critical to protecting individuals against risks from delayed or missed diagnosis and allow individuals, their families, and their caregivers to plan for the future as the condition progresses," say the authors, Diane Ty and Mac McDermott.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49tl0l_0c7jPtrY00
Shutterstock

"The Milken Institute estimates that the number of adults living with ADRD will nearly double over the next 20 years, disproportionately impacting women and diverse communities, especially African Americans and Latinos," say the authors. "As the demographic makeup of the US continues to grow older and more diverse, building strategies to augment timely detection and diagnosis is increasingly paramount. The Alliance believes the enormity of dementia's societal impact must be met by a workforce capable of improving identification and quality of care upon diagnosis."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lb23z_0c7jPtrY00
Shutterstock

"Timely detection and diagnosis among adults at higher risk for dementia are critical for new treatments to have an impact and to reduce risks or delay onset," report the authors. "The Lancet Commission recently added three modifiable risk factors to the nine they identified and modeled in 2017. Together, these 12 modifiable risk factors, such as smoking, excess alcohol consumption, hearing loss, hypertension, obesity, and depression, collectively account for roughly 40 percent of worldwide dementias, which could "theoretically be prevented or delayed" if the risk factors were avoided. These developments, along with consensus that changes to the brain can occur 10 to 20 years before signs of cognitive impairment are noticeable, suggest that more routine screening could motivate individuals to modify their lifestyles to reduce risk."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GiK4G_0c7jPtrY00
Shutterstock

"Timely detection and diagnosis enable patients and their families to embrace lifestyle modifications that can reduce risk or slow disease progression, gain access to treatments to help manage symptoms, and proactively plan for future care," say the authors. "Terry Fulmer, Ph.D., RN, president of the John A. Hartford Foundation" notes "that components for increasing detection— effective screening tools, workflows, training, billing codes, and ROI analysis—already exist but have not coalesced and been brought to scale." Until the recommendations in the report are adopted and scaled up, talk to your doctor if you feel you suffer from dementia symptoms, including:

  • Memory loss, which is usually noticed by a spouse or someone else.
  • Difficulty communicating or finding words.
  • Difficulty with visual and spatial abilities, such as getting lost while driving.
  • Difficulty reasoning or problem-solving.
  • Difficulty handling complex tasks.
  • Difficulty with planning and organizing.

And to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Drinking This Every Day Slashes Your Dementia Risk In Half, Study Says

Aging happens differently for each person, but it's a common fear for most that they'll be affected by cognitive decline as they get older. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 55 million people worldwide have dementia, with the number expected to rise to 78 million by the year 2030 and 139 million by 2050. Unfortunately, unlike cardiovascular disease, the steps towards keeping your brain in good shape can be less clear. But according to one study, there's evidence that drinking this one popular beverage every day can cut your risk of developing dementia in half. Read on to see what you should be putting in your cup more regularly.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Dementia

Dementia is a much-feared condition associated with aging. But it's becoming more common, simply because more of us are living longer. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050. Although the disease is progressive and there is currently no cure, treatments are available to slow its progression if at all possible. The key is early detection. In particular, forgetting one thing might mean you're developing dementia. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Woman's World

Drinking This Popular Beverage Every Day May Lower Your Risk of Dementia by 50%

There’s a running joke on the hit television show Ted Lasso where Jason Sudeikis’s character, an American football coach transplanted to London, adamantly refuses the frequent cups of tea offered to him. Calling tea “garbage water,” and “horrible,” he’s baffled by why the British love it so much. As a former tea-hater myself, I can identify — but according to researchers, we should all be pouring ourselves a freshly brewed cup every day.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

Not Remembering This One Thing Can Be a Sign of Dementia

Dementia is one of the most feared developments of aging. And it's increasingly common. But as the saying goes, knowledge is power—and it's also the case with this insidious disorder. Although dementia is a progressive disease, and there is no cure at present, identifying it early gives doctors the chance to slow its progression and extend quality of life. The key to this early detection: Recognizing one of the most common symptoms. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dementias#Fat People#Milken Institute#Covid#Adrd#African Americans#Latinos#Alliance
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Here's How to Prevent Dementia

Developing Alzheimer's is one of the worst fears for many people, but there is still a lot we don't know about what causes dementia. We know there are risk factors, both genetic and environmental, but the question is: Can we prevent it? While we don't have set-in-stone answers to these questions just yet, the thinking around dementia prevention has changed significantly in the last 15 years. Scientists used to think it couldn't be prevented, but the evidence is mounting that many lifestyle factors really do contribute to whether someone gets Alzheimer's, and that these can be much more influential than any genetic risk.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

Sure Signs You May Have Dementia, Says CDC

Dementia—a progressive brain disorder that can affect a person's cognition, judgment, and ability to live an independent life—is a serious disease with one unavoidable risk factor: Getting older. According to the World Health Organization, dementia cases are expected to triple from their current rate by the year 2050, simply because so many of us are getting older. Early detection is crucial, because in many cases, the treatments are available that can slow progression of the disease. These are some of the signs that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says may indicate dementia. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
arcamax.com

10 potential early signs of dementia

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Dementia is not a specific disease, but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities.” The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, though there are several types of dementia including frontotemporal dementia (FTD), dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), and vascular dementia (VaD) to name a few. Globally, more than 50 million people have dementia, and an estimated 10 million new cases are reported each year. Projections show that the number of affected individuals will reach 82 million in 2030 and 152 million by 2050.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
EatThis

Major Sign You May Have Alzheimer's, Says Study

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia in the U.S, with more than five million people affected. At the same time, it is disproportionately mysterious. Although scientists have become more sure about the causes of Alzheimer's—including a buildup of toxic plaques in the brain called amyloids—much about the disorder is still poorly understood, including how the brain reacts as the disease progresses (and therefore how it might be slowed or stopped).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Eye health and dementia: Is there a link?

Several systemic conditions — conditions that affect the entire body — are modifiable risk factors for dementia. Some types of vision impairment may be early indicators of dementia. When systemic conditions combine with vision impairment, the risk of dementia is significantly higher. There are currently no effective treatments to stop...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Parkinson's, According to Doctors

Of the many diseases lurking around the corners of our lives, Parkinson's is a scary one because it's not extremely well known to laymen how you get it. Is it bad habits? Poor living? It seemed to strike notable people like Michael J. Fox out of nowhere. What's the #1 cause of Parkinson's? We reached out to James Beck, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer and Senior Vice President of the Parkinson's Foundation, to ask what's the #1 cause of Parkinson's. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

The #1 Danger Sign You're Developing Liver Disease, Says Science

The liver is one of the body's most crucial organs, responsible for detoxifying the blood, metabolizing macronutrients, and producing chemicals that enable essential bodily processes. And during this pandemic, many of us are not treating it properly: "Although national figures are not available, admissions for alcoholic liver disease at Keck Hospital of the University of Southern California were up 30% in 2020 compared with 2019, said Dr. Brian Lee, a transplant hepatologist who treats the condition in alcoholics," reports Kaiser Health News. "There's been a tremendous influx," Dr. Haripriya Maddur, a hepatologist at Northwestern Medicine, told the website. Read on to see the #1 danger sign—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
EverydayHealth.com

Sleeping Too Little or Too Much May Heighten Dementia Risk in Older Adults

When it comes to keeping the brain in working order, don’t underestimate the value of a good night’s sleep. Research by Stanford University scientists, published in the journal JAMA Neurology, found that too little sleep — or too much — can be disruptive to brain health. Scientists discovered that sleeping...
HEALTH
EatThis

This One Thing Could Predict Dementia, Says Study

You can't predict if you'll get dementia but there are predictive factors—and researchers believe they have discovered a new one. "People with dementia may experience increased levels of pain 16 years before their diagnosis, according to research," reports the National Institute on Aging. "The study, funded in part by NIA and published in Pain, is the first to examine the link between pain and dementia over an extended period." Read on to see what pain they mean— and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Woman's World

The Sneaky Cause of Memory Loss That Could Lead to Dementia — And 3 Ways to Prevent It

New research suggests memory loss is an early symptom of high blood pressure. Here, easy ways to lower your risk of blood pressure problems and eliminate brain blips. Hypertension has long been known as a “silent” disease, but new research shows that it does have one surprising early symptom: memory loss. “Prior research shows that high blood pressure is a key risk factor in developing dementia later in life,” says Natasha Bhuyan, M.D., a family physician in Phoenix. “These findings indicate that blood pressure plays a role in memory as early as age 50.” Indeed, adults with high blood pressure were four times more likely to develop early memory loss. Why? Blood pressure–related problems can lead to loss of blood flow to the brain, starving brain cells of the oxygen and nutrients they need to function properly. Prescription medications are the gold standard for high blood pressure, but the drugs aren’t without side effects, ranging from insomnia to dizziness. The good news: You can take steps to tackle hypertension and reduce brain blips today with these natural strategies.
HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Cause of High Blood Pressure, According to Experts

Hypertension, aka high blood pressure, can be incredibly deadly. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is one of the biggest risk factors for heart disease and stroke, the two leading causes of death for Americans. Unfortunately, it is very common, with tens of millions of adults estimated to be suffering from it. What exactly is it, what is the number one cause, and what can you do to avoid it? Read on to find out what experts say—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Medical News Today

Likely cause of Alzheimer’s identified in new study

Worldwide, Alzheimer’s disease is one of the most common forms of dementia. Using mouse models, researchers in Australia have identified one of the likely causes of Alzheimer’s disease. Some have dubbed the finding a “breakthrough.”. By studying the blood-brain barrier, the scientists have come away with a better understanding of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Simple Ways to Avoid Dementia, According to Doctors

The brain is an incredibly complex machine that is, ironically, beyond our full understanding. So are many diseases of the brain, like dementia, an umbrella term for several neurological diseases that include Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Dementia is mysterious, progressive and currently has no cure. But research has begun to shed light on how the risk of developing dementia may be reduced, via some easy lifestyle changes that can make you healthier and happier at any age. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
97K+
Followers
10K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy