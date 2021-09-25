CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Today is Statewide Volunteer Day at Pilot Knob State Park

By AJ Taylor
Cover picture for the articleIowa state parks and forests have set Saturday, Sept. 25 as annual Volunteer Day, when Iowans are invited to lend a hand at nearly 20 parks and forests hosting events. Clean-up efforts will be unique for each park depending on needs, and may include litter pick-up, staining or painting buildings, planting trees, rebuilding picnic tables, harvesting prairie seeds and more. The state parks and forests participating include:

