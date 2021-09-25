Today is: National Comic Book Day

As a kid, I’d always been a fan of Spider-Man. Of course, that was before middle school when I figured out I’d much rather have a Batmobile than spidey senses (sorry Marvel fans). I was also an avid reader until I once again came to the realization that I was too cool to read about Greek demi-gods and their battles with mythological creatures. The idea of beginning a new book seemed intimidating and kept me from revisiting the hobby, until recently when I discovered another way to ease myself back into reading.

