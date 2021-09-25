CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Today is: National Comic Book Day

News-Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is a day to celebrate the popular entertainment and collector's item, the comic book. The first American comic book is seen as being Famous Funnies, which was released in 1933, although many books and comics predated it and helped lead to its creation. American comic books are divided into different eras. In 1938, the release of Superman launched the Golden Age of comic books. Superhero comics were introduced and very popular.

Related
Bham Now

Celebrate comic book day at the 4 best shops in Bham + see their rarest items

In the world of Marvel and DC cinema, the old fans know comic books are where a lot of our favorite stories first took shape. Comic books have become more than a thing to read—they’ve created an entire subculture of fandoms, conventions and costumes that we are here to celebrate on National Comic Book Day, September 25. We have all the details for the day on the best comics shops in Birmingham, and their rarest items.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Democrat-Herald

These 10 comic books go beyond the superhero story

Netflix’s popular “Sweet Tooth” series revealed the kinds of comic book worlds beyond superheroes. Here are 10 comic books that aren’t superhero stories. The evocative title of James Tynion IV and Werther Dell’Edera’s series indicates only part of what’s actually going on in the comic. Yes, something is killing the children in the small town of Archer’s Peak, but what that something actually is — and who is trying to stop the deaths — is not exactly what you’d expect. It’s next-gen “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” or “Scream,” but creepier.
COMICS
lwlies.com

How comic books conquered the world

It’s wild to think how much comic books have impacted on the cultural landscape, from movies and episodic TV, to literature, art, fashion and beyond. Innovations in how to leverage people’s undying passion for comics have taken a new twist, epitomised by the new partnership between the digital collectables platform Terra Virtua, and the indie comic publisher Dynamite, whose estimable output includes The BOYS, Vampirella, Red Sonya and lots more. There are now more ways for fans to be able to immerse themselves in these fantasy worlds that, once again, transcend the limits of the printed page.
COMICS
ntdaily.com

Comic books are the best way to start reading again

As a kid, I’d always been a fan of Spider-Man. Of course, that was before middle school when I figured out I’d much rather have a Batmobile than spidey senses (sorry Marvel fans). I was also an avid reader until I once again came to the realization that I was too cool to read about Greek demi-gods and their battles with mythological creatures. The idea of beginning a new book seemed intimidating and kept me from revisiting the hobby, until recently when I discovered another way to ease myself back into reading.
COMICS
SuperHeroHype

Batman: The Audio Adventures Gets a Comic Book Prequel

Batman: The Audio Adventures Gets a Comic Book Prequel. Now that all 10 episodes of Batman: The Audio Adventures are streaming on HBO Max, DC is getting ready to expand the story in the comic book medium. Next month, DC will release Batman: The Audio Adventures Special, a one-shot that takes place before the events of the scripted podcast series.
COMICS
southfloridareporter.com

People Who Collect Comic Books Are Known As A Pannapictagraphist

Every year on September 25th, National Comic Book Day honors the art, artists, and the stories of comic books. Fans and collectors, readers, and artists come together to celebrate the day with events across the country. First popularized in the United States, comic books are also called comic magazines. Generally,...
COMICS
ComicBook

Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 9/22/2021

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn't totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, IDW, Scout, Aftershock, and more.
COMICS
Zimbio

Comic Book Movie Kids Then And Now

There really haven't been that many child actors in comic book movies. The long shooting schedules and arduous green screens prevent it. But the child actors who have nabbed small roles in Marvel or DC films have impressed and mostly gone on to more success. Here's a look at the most famous comic book movie child actors and updates as to what they're doing now.
MOVIES
rochesterfirst.com

Comic book fanatics rejoice at Flower City Comic Con

GATES, N.Y. (WROC) — The Flower City Comic Con weekend kicked off in Gates at Total Sports Experience on Elmgrove Road. The weekend marked the fifth annual festival. “It’s a fun experience, especially when you bring in a lot of young kids,” Chester Rinaudo said. “It’s helpful for the genre.”
GATES, NY
Tulsa World

Comics, books are 'stars' as OAFcon returns to Norman

OAFcon is the most retro comic con in Oklahoma. Because books — not celebrities — are the stars of the show, it’s a collector’s mecca. OAFcon is returning after a one-year absence and will be staged Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3 at Embassy Suites in Norman. The event will be held for the first time since the passing of its organizer, Bart Bush.
NORMAN, OK
kgns.tv

Infinite Apparel and Collectible holding comic book event

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This weekend will have an event that will get you in the perfect mindset for Halloween, especially if you are a comic book fan. Jorge Vasquez is with Infinite Apparel and Collectibles to give us insight into their event taking place this weekend.
LAREDO, TX
MovieWeb

Is Megan Fox Officially Playing Poison Ivy in the DC Extended Universe?

Could playing the role of Poison Ivy in the DCEU be in the cards for Megan Fox? Many fans seem to think so after the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles star's assistant alluded to the potential casting on social media. On her Instagram Stories, Fox's assistant Madison Bigos posted an image of the actress along with a message reading, "poison ivy? expecting a call very soon."
MOVIES
ComicBook

Strangehaven Comic Book Series Optioned for Film and TV

Gary Spencer Millidge's Strangehaven comic book series has been optioned for film and television by IDW Entertainment, the company has announced. Strangehaven, a creator-owned comic written and illustrated by Millidge, centers on what is ostensibly a murder mystery set in a small, isolated village in South West England. It goes much deeper and darker than that, though, incorporating elements of, as Millidge describes it, "folk horror and supernatural soap opera with off-beat humour and an impossibly idealised vision of British rural life." Characters in the series include aliens, witches, ghosts, and talking animals, among many others.
COMICS
wegotthiscovered.com

The Batman Will Reportedly Tease A Major Comic Book Villain

Long before we knew anything about The Batman, rumors were making the rounds that anywhere up to half a dozen iconic comic book villains were set to feature. While that was eventually whittled down to three, that doesn’t mean the movie isn’t going to tease what’s next for Robert Pattinson’s Caped Crusader.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A Keanu Reeves Sequel Is Dominating Netflix Right Now

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and right now his star is in the spotlight once again as we prepare for the fourth entry into the Matrix franchise later this year. However, it isn’t Neo’s exploration of the Matrix that’s making waves on Netflix, instead another film sequel starring Reeves.
TV & VIDEOS

