Reflections by the Sea: The Dinner Table

When my wife and I were first married, we used to eat at a small kitchen table that could barely fit two plates, let alone two people. It was small, intimate and perfect. We eventually got a standard dining set that accommodated six, but even with the addition of our infant son, the surface area was so much more than we needed that half the table became a catch-all of cookbooks, place mats and napkin rings. In time, our daughter’s birth evened the spread of place settings, and the arrival of our youngest daughter necessitated the use of the whole table. Over time, the frequent visits of family and friends – our’s and our children’s, obligated us to invest in a bigger table with two leaves that enabled us to sit 10 people. Such was the regular occurrence of dinner guests that the chore of setting the table was dreaded by all our children.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO