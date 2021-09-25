CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Reflections by the Sea: The Dinner Table

Cover picture for the articleFor where two or three are gathered in my name, there am I among them. – Matthew 18:20 ESV. The dinner table is the heart of the family. Not only meals are served there, but important conversations are had. It is where manners and life lessons are learned. The family bonds and shares together. Everyone learns to listen. The shy learn to speak. There is time for storytelling and laughter. Homework can happen at the table along with craft projects. Tea time and coffee are had at the table and visitors pull up a chair to talk and stay a while. It is a safe place.

