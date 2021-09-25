WHAT IF...? - Marvel Studios Releases The Grandmaster's Party Flyer From Wednesday's Cameo-Filled Episode
In a reality where Loki was returned to his Frost Giant parents, Thor was raised as an only child. That led to a lot of crazy hijinks in the latest episode of What If...?, as the God of Thunder arrived on Earth to hold the biggest party the planet had ever seen. The Grandmaster helped host the shindig, and Marvel Studios has now shared the flyer we're guessing was handed out to hype this epic event.www.comicbookmovie.com
