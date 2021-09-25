CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos vs. Jets: 5 things Denver fans should watch for in Week 3

By Jon Heath
The undefeated Denver Broncos will look to stay perfect when they host the winless New York Jets on Sunday.

Here’s a quick look at five storylines to watch for in Week 3.

1

Justin Strnad filling in for Josey Jewell

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

After losing Jewell to a season-ending injury, the Broncos are turning to Strnad, a first-year player who will make his first NFL start on Sunday. Strnad might end up being an upgrade in coverage over Jewell, but his run defense will be an area to monitor.

2

Graham Glasgow’s potential return and the run game

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

After sitting out last week because of an irregular heartbeat, Glasgow is expected to return this week as the team’s right guard. Without Glasgow against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver’s offense averaged an underwhelming 3.2 yards per rushing attempt, and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was sacked three times. Glasgow’s return could provide a big boost to the Broncos’ offensive line.

3

Micah Kiser's potential Denver debut

(Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

Strnad is expected to start in the place of Jewell, but Kiser might quickly push for playing time, potentially as early as Sunday. Last year, Kiser played under ex-Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, a Vic Fangio understudy who runs the same defense. Kiser’s familiarity with Fangio’s defense might help him get on the field quickly despite just joining the team earlier this week.

4

Connor McGovern and Jets’ o-line vs. Broncos' pass rush

(AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

McGovern, who spent the first four years of his career in Denver, will have a tough matchup this week against the Broncos’ productive pass rush. As a guard, McGovern will have to worry about Dre’Mont Jones more than the likes of Von Miller, but Jones is a formidable opponent himself. McGovern has only allowed one sack through two games but New York’s offensive line overall has surrendered 10 sacks. Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson could have a tough day if he’s facing constant pressure in Denver.

5

Can Teddy Bridgewater continue his hot streak?

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been nearly perfect through two games, posting the second-best QBR in the NFL. Has it been a fluke, or is this the Bridgewater fans can expect all season? Bridgewater will look to open the season with turnover-free performances in three-straight games.

After facing the Jets on Sunday, Denver will host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 (view the team’s full schedule here).

Von Miller
