Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Surrenders three runs again

As the Dodgers put on their costumes yesterday for the final road trip flight of the season out of Denver (a team tradition), the mood in the clubhouse was presumably a lot lighter than it looked like it was going to be a few hours earlier. In the 9th inning on Thursday, the Dodgers looked destined to trail by at least 2 games heading to Arizona, with very little time to earn back lost ground. Down to their final strike, Trea Turner would sneak a ground ball through the right spot in the defense to tie the game – ultimately setting up an extra innings win thanks to Max Muncy’s 2-run homer in the 10th.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO