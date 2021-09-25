Diamondbacks' Humberto Castellanos: Surrenders three runs again
Castellanos (2-2) took the loss in Friday's 4-2 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with one strikeout in five innings. Castellanos pitched well aside from the second inning, when he permitted all three runs on consecutive hits to lead off the inning. The 23-year-old has now surrendered exactly three runs in each of his last three starts while pitching between five and 5.1 innings in each. He's tentatively lined up to take the mound next Friday against Colorado.www.cbssports.com
