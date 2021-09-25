NFL Week 3 fantasy football questions and answers: 32 reporters give advice on Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Ezekiel Elliott, more

For the second week in a row, the Dallas Cowboys are all smiles, and this time they didn't need heart medication to achieve it. There would be no need for a game-winning field goal attempt to take down the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, or any at all, because Dak Prescott led an offensive onslaught with the help of running back Ezekiel Elliott and tight end Dalton Schultz to put Jalen Hurts and Co. in a casket fairly early, aided by former second-round pick Trevon Diggs having his way with his former Alabama teammate for the second time in their two meetings at the professional level.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO