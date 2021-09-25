CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sony Celebrating Let There Be Carnage With Venom Day On Monday

By Scott Campbell
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony are pulling out all of the stops to ensure that awareness and hype for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is at an all-time high, which is understandable when the studio have been hit harder than most by the effects of the pandemic. The symbiotic sequel is the fourteenth Sony-branded...

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
Venom: Let There Be Carnage First Reactions Have Fans Hyped for a Mysterious End-Credits Scene

The first reactions to Marvel and Sony's highly anticipated comic book sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage are now in, so was it worth the wait? Well, yes it sounds like it may well have been, with early reviews praising director Andy Serkis' no-nonsense, full-throttle approach to the character, as well as teasing a post-credits scene that is sure to have audiences jumping to their feet in celebration.
MOVIES
Netflix Added 12 New Movies/TV Shows Today

On the last day of September, Netflix gave its viewers 12 new shows and movies to check out before all of the streaming platforms begin to roll out their spooky season lineup. From new anime to continuations of favorite shows, Netflix gave us a sneak peak of what’s to come in October.
TV SERIES
A Keanu Reeves Sequel Is Dominating Netflix Right Now

Keanu Reeves is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and right now his star is in the spotlight once again as we prepare for the fourth entry into the Matrix franchise later this year. However, it isn’t Neo’s exploration of the Matrix that’s making waves on Netflix, instead another film sequel starring Reeves.
TV & VIDEOS
Netflix Releases New Halloween Portal For Horror Fans

Netflix has a wide selection of horror movies for the upcoming spooky season. And in honor of Halloween, the streaming service has also designed 12 individual categories to help ease horror fanatics’ searching process across the platform. These TV and film categories can be accessed anywhere where Netflix is available....
MOVIES
New Character Posters for Venom: Let There Be Carnage

With the anticipated next comic book movie around the corner, Columbia Pictures released four new character posters with their symbiote selves in the background for Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The film will certainly be a symbiote fest pitting Venom and She-Venom against Carnage and Shriek. Here’s the official synopsis:
MOVIES
Beloved Comedy Franchise Leaving Netflix Tonight

The monthly wave of new titles on each streaming service is getting ready to take place once again and now Netflix is about to lose three big ones. As of this writing you only have a few more hours to binge watch all three movies in the Austin Powers film franchise before they disappear from Netflix! That's right, 1997's Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1999's Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and 2002's Austin Powers in Goldmember, will all depart at the end of day on September 30. That's the bad news, the good news is that they're still streaming on HBO Max and seemingly will be for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
Is ‘Venom 2’ on HBO Max or Netflix?

Has there ever been a greater love story than that of Eddie Brock and the alien symbiote Venom that feeds off of his body? Well, probably, yes, but if the marketing for Venom: Let There Be Carnage is anything to go by, the sequel to this Marvel movie is really leaning into the odd couple dynamic.
TV & VIDEOS
Donny Cates Reacts To Venom: Let There Be Carnage Clip

Donny Cates Reacts To Venom: Let There Be Carnage Clip. It’s no secret that Sony’s Venom movies play fast and loose with their comic book source material, particularly when it comes to Spider-Man’s role in the character’s origin. But earlier this week, the studio released a new clip from Venom: Let There Be Carnage that reveals yet another big change to the symbiote’s backstory. And longtime Marvel writer Donny Cates seems none too pleased about it.
MOVIES
Box Office: ‘Venom 2’ Slithers to Huge $11.6M Thursday Night

Venom: Let There Be Carnage hissed loudly with $11.6 million in Thursday evening previews at the domestic box office. Shows started at 4 p.m. local time in 3,700 locations. The Sony and Marvel Studios event pic kicks off a busy month that looks more like summer than a regular October as studios bank on consumers becoming more and more comfortable returning to theaters. Andy Serkis directs the Tom Hardy-starring Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The Sony film (in association with Marvel and Tencent Pictures) also stars Woody Harrelson, Michelle Williams, Reid Scott and Naomie Harris, the latter as the comic book villain...
MOVIES
'Venom: Let There Be Carnage' review: Let there be silence, please

It's unclear whether "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" is meant to be taken seriously, or how it's meant to be taken at all. This cartoonishly bad sequel to 2018's "Venom" takes comic book movies back to the late 1990s, when they were completely dismissible and not the engine that singularly drives Hollywood. It's short, cheap looking and maybe made for 8-year-olds. It's only fun if your idea of fun is being screamed at by a demon voice while staring at a mishmash of special effects for an hour and some change.
MOVIES
Cletus Kasady Transforms in Venom: Let There Be Carnage Clip

Cletus Kasady Shows His Real Face in Venom: Let There Be Carnage Clip. In a matter of days, Sony Pictures will release Venom: Let There Be Carnage in theaters. But first, they have a new clip from Andy Serkis’ upcoming movie. The video expands on some of the footage already seen in the trailers and offers a closer look at Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kasady. In the story, Kasady is about to receive the lethal injection for his past as a serial killer. The clip opens right before the sentence, as Kasady powerlessly waits for his death in front of his victims’ families. Much to everyone’s surprise, not only does Kasady not die, but he also transforms into a crimson monster, the first-ever live-action adaptation of Carnage. The symbiote, free to unleash hell, apparently kills everyone in the room.
MOVIES
