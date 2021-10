The Amazon PS5 restock now for sale, and if you follow PS5 and Xbox restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider you'll get alerts when the PS5 in stock in the US – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. How do we know for sure? Amazon has added a line of text to its product pages for the $499 PS5 Disc and $399 PS5 Digital consoles, officially stating that "Amazon Prime customers will have priority access to the PlayStation 5 until September 21, 2021." That means both versions of the PS5 will be for sale today by the end of Tuesday, and Matt Swider will send you an alert when the PS5 is in stock at Amazon. The PS5 restock time may be any minute.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO