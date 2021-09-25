CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
"I Have The Highest Respect" - Thomas Tuchel Heaps Praise On Pep Guardiola Ahead Of Premier League Clash

By Vayam Lahoti
CityXtra
CityXtra
 8 days ago

The German is aiming for a fourth successive win over his Spanish counterpart, as the Blues recorded three win against City towards the end of the previous campaign.

Following his arrival to Stamford Bridge in January, Tuchel led Chelsea to a top-four league finish and Champions League glory, with the West London side claiming a narrow win over City in the final in May.

With four wins in their first five league outings, Chelsea are joint-top at the top of the table alongside Liverpool, who will welcome Pep Guardiola's side to Anfield in less than two weeks' time.

Ahead of his side's league tie against City at the weekend, Tuchel said: "I have the highest respect for Pep (Guardiola)," as quoted by Adam Newson of Football London.

"I am a huge admirer for the impact he (Guardiola) had from his first day of his professional coaching. The impact at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City, he has my biggest respect."

City returned to winning ways with a 6-1 demolition of Wycombe Wanderers in the Carabao Cup after their frustrating draw with Southampton on Saturday.

After beating the likes of Atletico Madrid, Porto and Real Madrid on their way to European glory last season, the five-time Premier League champions have made a strong start to the season by beating Villarreal to UEFA Super Cup glory.

Chelsea will prove to be City's biggest test in their title defence so far, and with the addition of Romelu Lukaku and Saul Niguez to their ranks in the summer, Tuchel's side are looking to challenge on all fronts this term.

