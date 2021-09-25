Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea face Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side are five games unbeaten this season in the league, yet to be beaten, and now welcome the reigning champions to west London.

Here is the confirmed team news from west London ahead of the clash:

Chelsea XI to face Manchester City: Mendy, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; James, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Werner, Lukaku

Bench: Kepa, Silva, Loftus-Cheek, Chalobah, Saul, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech, Havertz

Manchester City XI to face Chelsea: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; Rodri, De Bruyne; Bernardo Silva, Foden, Grealish, Jesus

Bench: Steffen, Stones, Ake, Sterling, Torres, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Palmer, Lavia

More Chelsea vs Manchester City Coverage

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube