MDXG: Unexpected Results Call for a Revision
Topline Results from Phase IIb KOA and Phase III PF. On September 13, 2021, MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) reported results from its Phase IIb Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA) study and topline results from its Phase III Plantar Fasciitis (PF) study. Six-month efficacy data from the Phase IIb KOA study interim results did not meet primary endpoints. Upon review of the Phase III PF data, management concluded that the results do not support a BLA filing. Management will discuss the data with the FDA as allowed under the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) process. AmnioFix Injectable received RMAT designation for KOA in 2018, which includes benefits of Fast Track and Breakthrough Designation programs.markets.businessinsider.com
