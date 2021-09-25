CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MDXG: Unexpected Results Call for a Revision

By Zacks Small Cap Research
Business Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTopline Results from Phase IIb KOA and Phase III PF. On September 13, 2021, MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) reported results from its Phase IIb Knee Osteoarthritis (KOA) study and topline results from its Phase III Plantar Fasciitis (PF) study. Six-month efficacy data from the Phase IIb KOA study interim results did not meet primary endpoints. Upon review of the Phase III PF data, management concluded that the results do not support a BLA filing. Management will discuss the data with the FDA as allowed under the Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) process. AmnioFix Injectable received RMAT designation for KOA in 2018, which includes benefits of Fast Track and Breakthrough Designation programs.

Business Insider

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 3-9): ChemoCentryx FDA Decision, Conference Presentations, IPOs And More

Biotech stocks came under pressure in the week ending Oct. 1, dragged by broader market weakness and the selling of vaccine stocks. Positive tidings from Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) regarding its COVID-19 treatment candidate sent vaccine stocks tumbling Friday. Data from a late-stage study showed that molnupiravir, which Merck co-develops with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, reduces hospitalization risk or death by approximately 50% in at-risk, non-hospitalized adult patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Business Insider

Why Tesla's Q3 Numbers Are 'Eye Popping' and Hard to Poke Holes In

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported Saturday record quarterly deliveries despite the surrounding turbulence. An analyst at Wedbush Securities sees the performance as "massive." The Tesla Analyst: Daniel Ives maintained an Outperform rating and $1,000 price target for Tesla shares. The Tesla Thesis: Tesla's third-quarter deliveries of 241,000 beat even the bull-case...
MARKETS
Business Insider

Andersons Acquires Capstone Commodities For Undisclosed Sum

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) has acquired Capstone Commodities LLC for an undisclosed sum. Capstone Commodities provides feed ingredients to dairies and feed mills, feed yards, and exporters, mainly in the southwestern U.S. Capstone Commodities will continue to work under the Capstone name as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Andersons. Andersons expects the...
MARKETS
Business Insider

Safe Bulkers Enters $60M Credit Facility To Refinance Existing Loan

Safe Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SB) entered into a new credit facility of $60 million with a five-year tenor secured with five vessels. The credit facility comprises a term loan tranche of $30 million and a revolving credit facility tranche providing a drawdown capacity of up to $30 million, reducing from its fourth year onwards.
CREDITS & LOANS
MarketWatch

Greenlane shares rise as Jefferies initiates at a buy

Greenlane Holdings Inc. rose 5% in pre-market trades after Jefferies initiated coverage of the Boca Raton, Fla.-based maker of packaging, rolling papers, glass products and grinders for cannabis with a buy rating and a price target of $6.30. "As an ancillary product/service provider with a critical role in the cannabis ecosystem, it has exposure to U.S. growth, is accessible for all investors (not doing anything federally illegal), and is unique (less risky) among ancillary peers," analyst Owen Bennett said. It's the second initiation of coverage for Greenlane after Alliance Global Partners rated the stock a buy on Sept. 7. The ratings moves came after the company completed its acquisition of KushCo Holdings Inc. on Sept. 1.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Joy Spreader Group Buys Back HK$120 Million Worth of Shares for Inclusion in its Share Incentive Plan

BEIJING, Oct. 3, 2021 /PR Newswire/ -- Joy Spreader Group (HKG: 6988, "the Group") announced on September 30, 2021 that the trustee of the Group's Share Incentive Plan had purchased 42.35 million of its shares from the market for a total consideration of some HK$120 million (approx. US$15.6 million) at an average price of HK$2.85 (approx. US$0.37) per share in accordance with the rules of the Plan and will hold the shares in the interest of the participants of the Plan.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Esports Technologies Acquires Aspire Global's B2C business For $75.9M

Esports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:EBET) has acquired Aspire Global PLC's (OTC:ASPGF) B2C business in a $75.9 million transaction. The deal value includes $58.3 million in cash, $11.7 million in a promissory note, and about $5.9 million worth of common stock. Esports Technologies will take over Aspire's portfolio of B2C proprietary online...
MARKETS
Business Insider

Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For October PDUFA Dates

Following a mixed month for regulatory approvals, biotech investors now turn toward a month of plenty as far as Food and Drug Administration decisions are concerned. Four new molecular entities, or NMEs, were approved in September. Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) and Genmab's (NASDAQ:GMAB) antibody-drug conjugate Tivdak for the treatment of metastatic cervical cancer and Takeda Pharmaceutical's (NYSE:TAK) Exkivity for the treatment of EGFR exon 20 insertion–positive non–small cell lung cancer were among the NME approvals for the month.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Business Insider

Seres : Phase 3 Study Shows SER-109 Associated With Reduction Of ARGs In Patients With Recurrent CDI

(RTTNews) - Seres Therapeutics Inc.'s (MCRB) SER-109, an investigational oral microbiome therapeutic for recurrent C. difficile infection or rCDI, was associated with significantly greater reduction of antimicrobial resistance genes or ARGs compared to placebo, with the reduction observed both rapidly (by Week 1) and sustained through Week 8 of the study, as per data from its phase 3 ECOSPOR III study.
Business Insider

The Latest Picks And Pans From Barron's Include Airlines, Energy, Steel And More

This weekend's Barron's cover story explores how big the impact of supply chain bottlenecks and shortages will be on holiday sales. Other featured articles discuss how to play the worldwide energy crunch and which dividend stocks provide some protection from inflation. Also, see the prospects for an overlooked electric vehicle...
INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Last Week's Notable Insider Buys Included Evergy, Frontier Communications And More

Insider buying can be an encouraging signal for potential investors, especially when markets are uncertain. The week's most notable insider buys were at an REIT, a telecommunications company, a biotech and a utility. Owners with more than a 10% stake have been bolstering those stakes. Conventional wisdom says that insiders...
STOCKS
Business Insider

Great Lakes Names Scott Kornblau As New Finance Chief

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD) has appointed Scott Kornblau as its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective immediately. Mr. Kornblau succeeds Mark Marinko, who has left the company to pursue other opportunities in the Chicago area. Before joining GLDD, Mr. Kornblau held various finance and leadership...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Diana Shipping Enters Time Charter Contract For M/V Baltimore With Olam International

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSX) has entered into a time charter contract with Olam International Limited, Singapore, for one of its Capesize dry bulk vessels, the m/v Baltimore. The gross charter rate is $56,000 per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties for a time charter trip duration of about ninety (90) days. The charter commenced retroactively as of September 28, 2021. The "Baltimore" is a 177,243 dwt Capesize dry bulk vessel built in 2005.
BALTIMORE, MD
Best Life

Don't Eat Anything Made by This Company Right Now, FDA Says

When you buy something from the grocery store or order it online, as long as the packaging is sealed tightly and appears to be untampered with, you probably tend to trust that whatever is inside the box, bottle, can, or container is safe to consume. What you likely try not to think too much about are the conditions in which the products are made. With one food company, that's become impossible now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that they seized all of their products due to an infestation at their warehouse. Read on to find out which items you may need to toss from your kitchen as a result of the news.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, You May Not Have Antibodies Against Delta After This Long

Throughout this past summer, as time marched further and further on from when some of the most vulnerable people in the U.S. got their initial COVID-19 vaccine doses, we saw an increasing number of infections among the vaccinated, AKA breakthrough cases. Though still rare, reports of breakthrough infections had many vaccinated people wondering if their protection against COVID-19 was dwindling, particularly as the more transmissible Delta variant became dominant. The good news is that not only is breakthrough COVID-19 rare, but just last week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved Pfizer boosters for a large swath of the population that's especially susceptible to severe COVID-19, whether because of age, underlying conditions, or increased exposure due to their living or working environments. Now, the latest research published on Pfizer's protection against the Delta variant may be just the push you need to get that booster.
INDUSTRY
Business Insider

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Terminates 'Poison Pill'

(RTTNews) - Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc. (RMCF) said that its Board has approved the termination of the company's stockholder rights plan, commonly referred to as a "poison pill," after receiving stockholder input and evaluating comments received from proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services ("ISS"). The termination of the stockholder...
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Helios Life Enterprises’ Voice-Based Product Now Available on Bloomberg as a Part of Its Alternative Data Catalog

Dataset allows quantitative firms to unlock the power of the human voice through state-of-the-art voice API. ALBANY, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2021 / Helios Life Enterprises, a rapidly developing data analytics firm based in Albany, New York, has made its debut product, Comprehend, available via Bloomberg's data marketplace, the Bloomberg Enterprise Access Point.
ALBANY, NY
Business Insider

Roper To Sell TransCore Business To Singapore Technologies Engineering For $2.68 Bln

(RTTNews) - Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) said that it agreed to sell its TransCore business to Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd for $2.68 billion in cash. TransCore is expected to generate approximately $545 million of revenue and $135 million of EBITDA in 2021. TransCore is based in Nashville, Tennessee, that specializes in Intelligent Transportation Systems.
NASHVILLE, TN

