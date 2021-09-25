CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Poor air quality link to the development of type 2 diabetes

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b76ID_0c7jMFon00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

In a new study from UCLA and elsewhere, researchers found older Californians who live in communities with poor air quality, even those who engage—as recommended—in physical activities but do so outdoors, have a higher risk of type 2 diabetes.

Although development of diabetes has typically been related to obesity and physical inactivity, its causes are complex.

Recent research has suggested that environmental risk factors, including air pollution, also play a major role.

The team studied the impact of ozone (O3), a common element of air pollution, on human health.

They found the O3-related risk of developing diabetes was 1.5 times higher in the higher-outdoor activity group, and even in the lower activity group, there is an observably higher risk compared with those living in less polluted communities.

They also found the beneficial effects that outdoor physical activities have on human health may have to be weighed against the detrimental impacts of air pollution in areas affected by high pollution levels.

The team analyzed the health histories of more than 1,000 Mexican-American participants from the Sacramento Area Latino Study on Aging (SALSA), conducted from 1998 to 2007.

They focused on residents of a six-county area surrounding Sacramento, all older Mexican-Americans (60 years and up) who enrolled in the Sacramento Area Latino Study on Aging, or SALSA.

They reviewed the health information recorded during the surveys, which continued until 2007 on a regular basis, and the pollution, air quality, and traffic levels in the same neighborhoods. They found that of almost 1,800 individuals surveyed, 186 newly developed diabetes.

The team found the individuals who developed diabetes lived in communities with higher ozone exposure, and those who were more likely to exercise outdoors, defined as gardening and yardwork, walking, swimming, or dancing; hunting, camping, and boating; and outdoor sports, including golf were at higher risk.

They say that policies and strategies are needed to reduce ozone exposure in communities to guarantee that the health benefits from physical activity are not diminished by pollution exposure, especially in vulnerable populations.

If you care about diabetes and your health, please read studies about green tea drinking linked to type 2 diabetes and findings of 5 foods to eat or avoid to control pre-diabetes.

For more information about diabetes prevention and treatment, please see recent studies about type 2 diabetes linked to low back pain and neck pain and results showing that this eye health problem is dangerous for people with diabetes.

The study is published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives. One author of the study is Dr. Beate Ritz.

Copyright © 2021 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

This One Diet Can Reverse Type 2 Diabetes, New Study Suggests

The "right" eating plan could make a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes a thing of the past, new research suggests. Study authors from the University of British Columbia and Teesside University in England gathered close to 200 adults who were between the ages of 30 to 75 and living with diabetes and instructed them to follow a specific 12-week meal plan. The diet was defined as low-calorie (850 to 1,100 calories per day), low-carbohydrate (less than 50 grams of carbs per day), and higher protein (110-120 grams per day).
DIETS
Knowridge Science Report

Why smokers have a lower risk of COVID-19

In a new study from Hiroshima University, researchers found a potential reason why lower numbers of COVID cases have appeared amongst smokers compared to non-smokers, even as other reports suggest smoking increases the severity of the disease. They also found two drugs that mimic the effect of chemicals in cigarette...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sentinel

Benefits of taking omeprazole with positive effects on health

A omeprazole was the official drug widely marketed in Spain whose intake has different objectives on a health about the people. Although there are different types, practically each of them I learned uses for the same functions. This time we will focus on this Teva-Rifamar omeprazole, which contains a principle...
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Type 2 Diabetes#Air Quality#Californians#Mexican Americans
Medical News Today

What is the relationship between mono and type 2 diabetes?

Mononucleosis, or “mono,” is a contagious disease that can develop following infection with the Epstein-Barr virus (EBV). People with type 2 diabetes may have a weakened immune system, which could increase their risk of developing mono. This article describes the link between mono and type 2 diabetes. It also outlines...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceAlert

Chronic Blocked Nose? Research Links It to Changes in Brain Activity

Chronic rhinosinusitis, which causes a persistent blocked nose and headaches among other symptoms, affects 11 percent of people in the US – and recent research has found a link between the condition and changes in brain activity. The team behind the study is hoping that the link will help explain some of the other common effects of the persistent inflammation: finding it hard to focus, struggling with bouts of depression, having trouble sleeping, and dizziness. Finding a connection between the underlying disease and the neural processing happening elsewhere could be vital in understanding the chronic condition, along with efforts to find better...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about diabetic ketoacidosis and type 2 diabetes

Diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA) occurs when ketone levels rise too quickly, which makes the blood more acidic. When this happens, a person can experience life threatening complications. DKA can affect people with type 1 or type 2 diabetes. However, it is. in people with type 1 diabetes. When a person has...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Researchers find that combining melatonin with vancomycin reduces kidney failure

A study by researchers at the Rutgers Ernest Mario School of Pharmacy finds that melatonin significantly reduces kidney failure in people being treated with the antibiotic vancomycin. The study, published in the journal Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy, examined 303 hospital patients being treated with vancomycin and found that 101 who...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
UCLA
MedicalXpress

Study links diabetes medications to glaucoma prevention

A popular class of diabetes medications called GLP-1R agonists (Trulicity and Rybelsus) may also protect against glaucoma in diabetic patients, according to a new study led by researchers in the Scheie Eye Institute at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine. The findings were published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Treating Sleep Disorders Could Improve Type 2 Diabetes Outcomes

Sleep disorders are a factor in the development of type 2 diabetes, as well as in diabetes complications, according to a new research review published in the journal Diabetologia. The review authors noted that despite the established links between sleep disorders and the development and progression of type 2 diabetes,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Hepatitis C and diabetes: What is the link?

The hepatitis C virus (HCV) spreads through contact with blood. It can cause an acute or chronic infection. If HCV becomes chronic, it can contribute to liver damage and the development of other conditions, including diabetes. Numerous studies show a correlation between HCV and diabetes. Up to 33% of individuals...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
safetyandhealthmagazine.com

Study links workers with diabetes to higher depression risk

Washington — Workers who have diabetes may face a heightened risk of developing depression, according to a recent NIOSH study. Examining 2014-2018 data from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, researchers identified nearly 85,000 survey respondents who reported being employed and having diabetes. Of those, 17.4% said they’ve experienced depression – a total 30% higher than that of their fellow workers who don’t have diabetes.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New model-of-care improves Type 2 Diabetes outcomes in Indigenous Australians

Research shows an innovative model-of-care that includes a weekly nurse review and an injection of a drug known as Exenatide-LAR significantly improves sugar management for Indigenous Australians with Type 2 Diabetes (T2D) in remote communities. Diabetes affects Indigenous Australians at alarmingly high rates—more than three to four times that of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Muna Hassan

Updated guidelines recommend type 2 diabetes screening start at age 35

A patient has a health screening conducted.Photo by Artem Podrez from Pexels. Overweight or obese adults in the United States are being encouraged to be screened for prediabetes and type 2 diabetes starting when they are 35 years old. The new recommendations, coming from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), are a break from the previous recommendation that screening start at age 40.
WNCY

New WHO air-quality guidelines aim to cut deaths linked to fossil fuels

GENEVA (Reuters) – The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday issued its first air quality guidelines since 2005 aimed at reducing deaths from key pollutants that cause cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. The United Nations agency, in advice to its 194 member states, slashed the recommended maximum levels for several pollutants,...
AGRICULTURE
News On 6

Doctors See Increase In Type 2 Diabetes Among Kids Due To Pandemic

Doctors said the COVID-19 pandemic is having an unexpected impact on some children. As new COVID-19 cases continue to pop up nationwide, pediatricians said they're seeing another trend: more Type 2 diabetes in children. Dr. Courtney Sauls is a pediatrician at Ascension St. John Pediatric and Adolescent Medicine. Since the...
HEALTH
World Health Organization

What are the WHO Air quality guidelines?

The World Health Organization’s Air quality guidelines (AQG) serve as a global target for national, regional and city governments to work towards improving their citizen’s health by reducing air pollution. Why does WHO publish Air quality guidelines?. Clean air is a basic human right. Yet, air pollution continues to pose...
ENVIRONMENT
West Newsmagazine

Youngest type 2 diabetes patients develop more complications earlier

Nearly one out of every three American children is now overweight, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That statistic is the biggest reason behind rising rates of type 2 diabetes – once an exclusively adult disease – in young people under 18. Unfortunately, children with the disease...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

90K+
Followers
5K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy