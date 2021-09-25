CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Steve Strange death: Ed Sheeran, Garbage and Emily Eavis pay tribute to ‘legendary’ booking agent

By Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

Ed Sheeran , Garbage and Frank Turner are among the artists paying tribute to “legendary” booking agent Steve Strange, who has died aged 53.

During his career, Strange worked with artists including Eminem, Snow Patrol, Queens of the Stone Age, The Charlatans, Coldplay, Jimmy Eat World and many more.

In a statement posted to social media, the booking agency he founded in 2005, X-Ray Touring, confirmed the news of his death.

“X-ray Touring are deeply saddened to announce that Steve Strange, one of the founding partners of the agency, has passed away after a short illness. We have lost a legendary figure in our personal and professional lives that we will all deeply miss,” the statement said.

“Steve was a unique individual within our industry, his overwhelming love of music lead to a 30 year plus career guiding the touring of an eclectic mix of artists from all genres of music that he adored.

“A universally known, hugely respected and loved character – if you hadn’t already seen him at a gig or festival, you’d most certainly hear his infectious and infamous laugh.”

The statement added: “Steve had the best ears in the agency business, signing and developing the careers of countless world class artists from small club venues to vast international multi-stadium tours.”

In an Instagram Story, Sheeran shared the post and wrote: “A very sad day, and a huge loss.”

Tim Burgess said the news was “absolutely heartbreaking” and called him “our agent, our friend and one of life’s most gloriously upbeat people.”

“You will be missed, celebrated and remembered so fondly,” he added. “Goodnight big man.”

“Our hearts are broken,” Ash’s Twitter account posted. “Goodnight Mr Steve Strange. Agent extraordinaire. The heart of a lion. Straight outta Carrick, he changed this business forever. Our force. Our constant source. Our Shining Light. Miss you like crazy Strangey.”

“Rest in the music dear Steve Strange. Fine promoter and a great friend to musicians around the globe. You will be missed sir,” the official Garbage account tweeted.

Frank Turner tweeted: “Profoundly shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Steve Strange of @XrayTouring – an absolute giant of the industry and a kind and friendly heart. RIP.”

