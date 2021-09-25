Take Me Back - Existentialists and swingers

World War II ended in 1945 and soldiers flooded home to America hoping for a peaceful life. Their parents had already survived the Great Depression and then suffered the terrible sacrifice of sending their children to war. Conformity became aspirational, as it was believed to provide stability. And stability had been in short supply for a long time. Younger and older alike, for the most part, followed narrowly-held standards. But the generation that followed rebelled against such rules in unprecedented numbers and a social explosion followed.