Pella, IA

Drought Spreading in Pella Area

By Andrew Schneider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrought conditions have spread in the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report. While most of Marion and Warren Counties remain abnormally dry, this week’s update shows the Pella area and most of Mahaska County now listed in moderate drought conditions. According to the National Weather Service, warmer than average conditions return this weekend and continue through the middle of the week, with little-to-no chances for significant rainfall in the forecast.

