The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has rallied again during the week but gave back gains at the very end, to show a little bit of hesitation for break out. Nonetheless, Brent has already broken higher, and I think it is probably only a matter of time before WTI follows. With this being the case, I think that we probably have a scenario where the crude oil markets pull back, but every time they do there will be plenty of buyers to try to pick up momentum. This is a “buy on the dips” type of situation, and I just do not see that changing anytime soon. With that, I believe that the $70 level is going to be the “floor the market” at the moment.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO