GOP Rep. Buck says it's 'beautiful thing' to see Dems 'at each other's throats' over anti-Semitism issue
FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., says that it’s a "beautiful thing" to see the Democrats "at each other’s throats" over the anti-Semitism issue plaguing the party. Buck hopped on the phone for an exclusive interview with Fox News on Friday, where he shared his thoughts on the Democrats nixing Iron Dome funding from the latest continuing resolution after pressure from progressives.www.foxnews.com
Comments / 210