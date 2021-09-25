CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP Rep. Buck says it's 'beautiful thing' to see Dems 'at each other's throats' over anti-Semitism issue

By Houston Keene
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFIRST ON FOX: Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., says that it’s a "beautiful thing" to see the Democrats "at each other’s throats" over the anti-Semitism issue plaguing the party. Buck hopped on the phone for an exclusive interview with Fox News on Friday, where he shared his thoughts on the Democrats nixing Iron Dome funding from the latest continuing resolution after pressure from progressives.

Comments / 210

Cori Smith
7d ago

As an American I am ashamed at all of our Government Employees acting like pre schoolers...Start doing your Job all of You.. Your job isn't about you and your power it's about We The People.

Reply
26
Old Corps 86
8d ago

Born, raised and residing in Ken Bucks Congressional district. No conservative in this district should ever raise anti-Semitism as a subject.

Reply(2)
24
Anton Mason
8d ago

What the Democrats may be going through looks like a commercial when compared to the chaos of a movie that is the Republican Party. All the while, the people suffer.

Reply(21)
41
