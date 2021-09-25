CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Walking the path of the righteous

By RON RAYON Religion Insights
Herald-Palladium
 8 days ago

We have all been on the right road to a known and delightful destination, and it’s a good feeling. What is the path of the righteous? It’s the highway the people who belong to God are walking on. It’s a smooth road. It’s an old way established long ago, walked by many before us, but not known to us personally until revealed by the light of one who leads us in the right way.

www.heraldpalladium.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

The Walking Dead, will Aaron continue down his dark path?

Aaron (Ross Marquand) has experienced some dark times recently on The Walking Dead. In the most recent episode, “Out of the Ashes,” we see a side of Aaron that is uncharacteristic. Did Carol help him snap out of the darkness, or is this only the beginning for Aaron?. The first...
TV SERIES
vineyardgazette.com

The Path of Becoming Meets the Path of Letting Go

Autumn has arrived and summer has departed. It is the time of other arrivals and departures on the Island. Leaf peeper buses are more common now and many derby contestants have been hard at it on and offshore. Those are perhaps the notable arrivals. On the departure side are those...
COLORADO STATE
geauganews.com

General Editor for Righteous Practice

The Single Mom’s Devotional from Righteous Practice. This life-changing book helps you break the curse of single parenting for your children as you, the single mother, learn to be the righteous leader that God made you to be. Single mothering is a healing field and God’s Word is full of instructions regarding how a woman is equipped to raise children full of His hope to be the leaders of families and communities that glorify God Almighty.
RELIGION
Herald-Palladium

Let love rule in trying times like these

I’ve noticed a lot of anger lately in the public sphere. Whether it’s on the news or in the street, people are tense. After a year and a half of this pandemic, there’s good reason for that tension. As a pastor, I’ve seen that tension show up in places of...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald-Press

RELIGION: Prayer, the path to godliness

The largest radio receiver in the world is in New Mexico. Pilots call it the “Mushroom Patch.” It’s a huge array of satellite disks on 38 miles of railroad tracks and together they form one enormous telescope to look into the heavens. Our nation spends millions to search for a single message from space even as God has spoken so clearly through His Word. We still search the darkness of the universe for some possible word from anywhere.
PALESTINE, TX
KVOE

2021 Emporia Walk to End Alzheimer’s transforms fairgrounds walking trail into path towards hope Sunday

Patients, caregivers, loved ones and supportive citizens all took great strides, literally, Sunday afternoon towards one day finding a cure to Alzheimer’s Disease. The 2021 Emporia Walk to End Alzheimer’s was held on the Lyon County Fairgrounds and saw a great turnout of support from both local and area residents. In addition to honoring the battles and memories of those affected by the disease, the annual walk also pays tribute to the millions of unpaid caregivers, often family members, who stand by and care for those living with the disease.
EMPORIA, KS
The Independent

Brian Laundrie ‘captured in selfie’ while camping with parents days after Gabby Petito believed to have died

A Florida couple who camped beside the Laundrie family days after Gabby Petito is believed to have died say they may have captured Brian Laundrie in a selfie.Mr Laundrie arrived at the Fort De Soto Park in Pinellas County, with parents Christopher and Roberta on 6 September.Fort Myers couple Marci and Kenny Newsom told NBC2 they checked into the campsite on the same day and stayed just metres from the Laundries in the neighbouring site.After scouring their photos, they noticed a man in the background walking across a field with a close-cropped haircut who appears to match Brian Laundrie’s...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
The Independent

Grieving daughters find unknown woman wearing their mother’s clothes inside casket at funeral home

Two sisters in North Carolina went to bury their elderly mother but claim they found the body of another woman inside the casket.Jennifer Taylor and Jennetta Archer, who buried their mother last week, went to view her at a funeral home in Ahoskie, North Carolina, when they realised their something was not right. Ms Archer told WAVY10 that there “was no similarity” between the woman whose body was inside their mother’s casket, and that the person who was in there was “swimming” in their mother’s clothes. “The size was way off,” said Ms Archer. “The first person had the clothing...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Motorious

Couple’s Stroll On Beach Turns Into Sand Find

Who expects to find a vintage car while on a romantic walk?. A couple who went on a romantic stroll on a beach in Queensland had an unusual twist to their mundane stroll. They ended up unearthing a vintage car in the sand, which all started with them noticing a little piece of rusty metal where it didn’t belong. They went home and found some tools, and got to work.
RELATIONSHIPS
thetowerpulse.net

The path to self actualization

Students year after year strive to get the best grades, be in the most clubs and get the most service hours to stand out to their dream college. The dream college that will earn them a good job, so they can finally start working towards the ideology of success. However,...
EDUCATION
spoilertv.com

Evil - O is for Ovaphobia - Review: “Tail Positivity”

2.10 - “O Is for Ovaphobia”. So, wow! This episode brought a lot of old characters and storylines back, and may have even introduced us to ”The Manager”. First of all, Vanessa is back. I think we’ve only seen her once this season, and I’m glad writers didn’t just leave her behind. I don’t like the character, but she and Ben are an interesting couple so I’ll live with it. Ben deserves a little fun. When Maggie trashes Vanessa’s apartment she tearfully tells Ben that it’s over, she needs to find a way to separate from her twin. Ben’s a happy camper, and gently nudges his possible lady love (not really feeling his stammered, deer-in-the-headlights reply to Van’s “I love you”) toward Kristen for a little therapy. Vanessa wants to go a different direction. She and Ben visit Marie, the store owner and possible voodoo priestess who helped Lila and her friend battle zombies earlier this season. Vaness explains that she wants to separate from her dead twin, Maggie, who she believes is attached to her by her left arm. Marie does a good job and Vanessa feels great! So great that the next time Ben visits she looks and behaves differently, seducing him with little effort. She tells him that she feels liberated now, and waves her right arm in the air. Should be the left arm, though. Over time and numerous sexal encounters Ben decides that Marie banished the wrong sister, and Maggie cheerfully confirms this. Which I thought, too. And possibly the rest of you as well. Then when Ben is sprawled on the floor, pants down and waiting for Maggie to rejoin him in Round Two, Vanessa calls him. Yep, Vanessa. She is on her way home, and Ben is horrified. Are there actually two of them now? As Maggie tells her sister about her and Ben’s carnal exploits Ben grabs the phone away from her, only to get a dial tone and then voicemail. I am so very confused.
HEALTH
Canadian Medical Association

It’s time to take responsibility and walk together on the path of reconciliation

On National Truth and Reconciliation Day, the Canadian Medical Association reaffirms its commitment to reconciliation with First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples and accepts responsibility for the harm caused to Indigenous children, families and communities. Reconciliation can only take place when we all take on the responsibility. The CMA is...
SOCIETY
Herald-Palladium

Church Notes

Oakridge Community Church, 766 Oakridge Drive, St. Joseph, will host its annual Trunk-or-Treat and Fall Family Fun Festival from 4-6 p.m. today. The event will be outdoors, but will move inside if it’s raining. There will be games, trunk-or-treating, hot dogs, chalk the block, a pumpkin decorating contest and more. For more information, call 429-7141 or visit www.oakridgebc.org.
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
Herald-Palladium

Dowagiac pastor on team studying abolitionist's journal, the slave ship Ulysses

In 2015, Chris Momany was a chaplain and part-time professor at Adrian College when he was asked to identify an obscure marble-covered journal. “It wasn’t cataloged in the collection at the library ... and they weren’t sure what it was,” he said. “But it started in 1839, and Adrian College was founded in 1859.”
DOWAGIAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy