CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palm Beach County, FL

ELECTIONS: Palm Beach County Supervisor Mails Ballots, Prepares Drop Boxes

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24fPty_0c7jKqp400

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Despite the hype, mail-in ballots are still available in Palm Beach County, and so are drop boxes.

There are several upcoming elections and now is the time to plan if you’d like to vote by mail.

This advisory was sent by Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link.

“The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office has mailed its first set of Vote-by-Mail ballots to stateside voters who requested a mail ballot and are eligible to vote in the Congressional District 20 Special Primary Election on September 24, 2021. Mail ballots were mailed to military and overseas voters on September 18, 2021.  Palm Beach County voters registered to vote in Congressional District 20 may request a Vote-by-Mail ballot online at VotePalmBeach.gov , by emailing votebymail@votepalmbeach.gov , or by calling (561) 656-6208 and should have their Driver License, Florida ID card, or the last 4 digits of their Social Security number available when making the request.

The deadline to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot to be mailed is 5:00 p.m. on October 23, 2021. However, a ballot can be picked up in person at one of our four (4) office locations through 5:00 p.m. on November 1, 2021. Ballots can be returned by mail using the pre-paid postage return envelope or in person at any of our four (4) offices during office hours. Secure drop boxes will be available from October 23, 2021, through October 31, 2021, at designated drop off locations across the county, including all of the county’s five (5) Special Primary Election Early Voting locations and the official drop box outside each of our four (4) offices.

For a list of drop box locations and hours, please visit our website www.VotePalmBeach.gov . Drop box locations and hours were established pursuant to Senate Bill 90 (2021) and state law.

All Vote-by-Mail ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the Supervisor of Elections Main Office for your vote to count. Voters can track their Vote-by-Mail ballot from the moment it is requested until the time we receive it back at our office by vising the “My Status” page at VotePalmBeach.gov .

Congressional District 20 includes portions of Palm Beach and Broward Counties. For more Special Primary Election information, we encourage Palm Beach County voters to visit VotePalmBeach.gov and Broward County voters to visit BrowardVotes.gov .“

The article ELECTIONS: Palm Beach County Supervisor Mails Ballots, Prepares Drop Boxes appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

AGAIN? KINSA RAISES PALM BEACH COUNTY COVID RISK

Is Situation Worsening Again? County Further Into “High Risk” Zone. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — After several weeks of drops, Kinsa just raised the COVID-19 risk level in Palm Beach County. That is an ominous sign for the season ahead. Palm Beach County was […] The article AGAIN? KINSA RAISES PALM BEACH COUNTY COVID RISK appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

PALM BEACH SCHOOLS: District Logs 6,000 COVID-19 Cases

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District just passed a milestone — 6,015 COVID-19 cases as of early Saturday morning. The entire case count for the 2020-2021 school year — considered exceptionally high at the time — was 3,855. The...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

INSPECTOR: Wood and Fire Delray Beach Cited For Multiple Food Issues

“High Priority” Violations Found During Two Inspections. Warm Cheese, Meat … Expired Food. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Wood and Fire — a popular pizza restaurant at 5199 West Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach is facing an “administrative complaint” from Florida’s Department of Business […] The article INSPECTOR: Wood and Fire Delray Beach Cited For Multiple Food Issues appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COVID COVERUP? Elementary In West Boca Raton Accused Of Underreporting Cases

Teacher Tested Positive On September 24th. Parents Outraged That It’s Not On The Dashboard. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Several parents and employees connected to Whispering Pines Elementary School in West Boca Raton claimed in calls and emails today to BocaNewsNow.com that […] The article COVID COVERUP? Elementary In West Boca Raton Accused Of Underreporting Cases appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Boca Raton, FL
Government
Local
Florida Elections
City
Boca Raton, FL
State
Florida State
Palm Beach County, FL
Elections
Boca Raton, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Government
BOCANEWSNOW

Is Your Community’s Landscaper Using Forced Mexican Labor? Feds File Charges

Six Count Indictment Includes Palm Beach County Workers. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The United States Department of Justice says a federal grand jury in the Middle District of Florida just returned a multi-count indictment against defendants who victimized Mexican workers forced to work […] The article Is Your Community’s Landscaper Using Forced Mexican Labor? Feds File Charges appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

KINSA: Palm Beach County COVID Situation Improving, But Hospitals Over Capacity

“High Risk” Is An Improvement From “Critical” — Palm Beach County’s Designation For Months. But Deaths Still High In Florida. Death Count Now At Least 53,124. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The COVID-19 situation in Palm Beach County continues to improve, but deaths statewide […] The article KINSA: Palm Beach County COVID Situation Improving, But Hospitals Over Capacity appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

PALM BEACH SCHOOLS: 10,000 COVID CASES BY CHRISTMAS?

School System Nears 5,500 COVID-19 Cases In Just Seven Weeks. Sports, Activities To Be Stopped? BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There is growing concern that the Palm Beach County School District may need to take drastic action — whether closing schools, combining classes, extending […] The article PALM BEACH SCHOOLS: 10,000 COVID CASES BY CHRISTMAS? appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

CRAZY FLORIDA? Here’s The Official Language Blocking Kid COVID Quarantines

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, New Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, Block Schools From Keeping Exposed Kids Home. Now 5,577 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases In Palm Beach County School District. Local School Official: “The Anti-Maskers, Anti-Vaxxers Are Nut Jobs” As Most Kids Wear Masks To Keep Friends Safe. “DeSantis Fueling Fire.” BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: PALM […] The article CRAZY FLORIDA? Here’s The Official Language Blocking Kid COVID Quarantines appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Ballots#Primary Election#Metrodesk Media#Congressional District 20#Votepalmbeach Gov#Driver License#Social Security#Senate
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County School Board To Discuss New “Quarantine” Rule At Today’s Meeting

New Florida Surgeon General, An Anti-Masker, Says Schools Can’t Order COVID-Exposed Students To Stay Home. EMBARRASSED? UCLA Removes Dr. Joseph Ladapo From Its Website. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida’s new surgeon general, who appears to be cut from the same anti-masking mold as […] The article Palm Beach County School Board To Discuss New “Quarantine” Rule At Today’s Meeting appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: COVID Continues To Kill Nearly 200 A Day In Hospitals

Pediatric Count Remains High As Adult Hospitalizations Decline. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The daily death count remains high in Florida as hospitalizations overall continue a downward trend. The United States Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday reported another 180 deaths in […] The article FLORIDA: COVID Continues To Kill Nearly 200 A Day In Hospitals appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Still At It: Parents Sue Palm Beach County Schools Over Masks

We Name The Plaintiffs As School District Says Almost All Students Comply, “It’s The Parents Who Are A Problem.” BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District is facing a lawsuit over its mask mandate, a mandate in place […] The article Still At It: Parents Sue Palm Beach County Schools Over Masks appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COVID: 5,000 CASES IN PALM BEACH COUNTY SCHOOLS

Thousands Of Students Remain Under “Stay At Home” Directive. Mask Compliance Near 100 Percent. District To Permit Parents To Upload Vaccine Results To Avoid Student Quarantines. BY: COVID DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District now reports more than 5,000 students and […] The article COVID: 5,000 CASES IN PALM BEACH COUNTY SCHOOLS appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
BOCANEWSNOW

SEEMAN HOLTZ: As Fraud Investigation Continues, Court Assigns Monitor

Former Florida Financial Prosecutor Daniel Stermer To Oversee Operations After Suicide Of Co-Founder. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Seeman Holtz, the Boca Raton financial services company accused of defrauding senior citizens out of their life savings, is now being largely controlled by a “corporate […] The article SEEMAN HOLTZ: As Fraud Investigation Continues, Court Assigns Monitor appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: COVID Deaths Back Into 200s For Tuesday

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Florida’s Tuesday death count jumped back into the 200s after the state’s first drop below 200 in months. According to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, 206 people died in a Florida hospital or medical facility...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

WEST BOCA HIGH TEACHER REINSTATED AFTER IMAGE CONTROVERSY

Teacher Was Removed After Sharing Civl War-Era Ads Depicting Racism. Palm Beach County School District Moves After BocaNewsNow.com Articles BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A West Boca Raton Community High School teacher was reinstated after BocaNewsNow.com reported that Principal Ed Capitano — […] The article WEST BOCA HIGH TEACHER REINSTATED AFTER IMAGE CONTROVERSY appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

FLORIDA: Fewer Than 200 Die Monday From COVID. Yay.

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You know we are living in a strange time when the daily death count from COVID-19 dropping below 200 is reason for celebration. But times are strange and some are celebrating the latest report from the United States Department of Health and Human Services revealing that 194 people died in a Florida hospital or medical facility on Monday from COVID-19. That’s the first time the daily death count has dropped below 200 in months.
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
26K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy