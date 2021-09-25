ELECTIONS: Palm Beach County Supervisor Mails Ballots, Prepares Drop Boxes

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Despite the hype, mail-in ballots are still available in Palm Beach County, and so are drop boxes.

There are several upcoming elections and now is the time to plan if you’d like to vote by mail.

This advisory was sent by Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link.

“The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office has mailed its first set of Vote-by-Mail ballots to stateside voters who requested a mail ballot and are eligible to vote in the Congressional District 20 Special Primary Election on September 24, 2021. Mail ballots were mailed to military and overseas voters on September 18, 2021. Palm Beach County voters registered to vote in Congressional District 20 may request a Vote-by-Mail ballot online at VotePalmBeach.gov , by emailing votebymail@votepalmbeach.gov , or by calling (561) 656-6208 and should have their Driver License, Florida ID card, or the last 4 digits of their Social Security number available when making the request.

The deadline to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot to be mailed is 5:00 p.m. on October 23, 2021. However, a ballot can be picked up in person at one of our four (4) office locations through 5:00 p.m. on November 1, 2021. Ballots can be returned by mail using the pre-paid postage return envelope or in person at any of our four (4) offices during office hours. Secure drop boxes will be available from October 23, 2021, through October 31, 2021, at designated drop off locations across the county, including all of the county’s five (5) Special Primary Election Early Voting locations and the official drop box outside each of our four (4) offices.

For a list of drop box locations and hours, please visit our website www.VotePalmBeach.gov . Drop box locations and hours were established pursuant to Senate Bill 90 (2021) and state law.

All Vote-by-Mail ballots must be received by 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the Supervisor of Elections Main Office for your vote to count. Voters can track their Vote-by-Mail ballot from the moment it is requested until the time we receive it back at our office by vising the “My Status” page at VotePalmBeach.gov .

Congressional District 20 includes portions of Palm Beach and Broward Counties. For more Special Primary Election information, we encourage Palm Beach County voters to visit VotePalmBeach.gov and Broward County voters to visit BrowardVotes.gov .“

