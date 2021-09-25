Menlo-Atherton football stuns powerhouse McClymonds in OT
Menlo-Atherton got to write the redemption storyline in Friday night’s 30-27 overtime victory over powerhouse McClymonds. Rallying from 13 points down in the fourth quarter, M-A (2-2 overall) tied it with 1:15 to go in regulation, only to have place kicker Juan Pulido’s point-after try hit the left upright. When Pulido got a reprieve in overtime for a chip-shot 22-yard field goal, though, the senior did not miss.www.smdailyjournal.com
