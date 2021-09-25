CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

A local’s guide to Málaga: five great things to do

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sg78l_0c7jIK5a00
a crisscross of little streets.

After moving to the Costa del Sol six years ago, Mark Holness opened Café de Estraperlo, close to the harbour in Málaga, with his associate José Luis Gallardo. A popular meeting point for malagueños and visitors alike, the cafe also exhibits works by local artists.

Food

Málaga is full of wonderful tapas bars and restaurants, as well as food markets such as the dazzling Mercado Central de Atarazanas. But for a less touristy experience and a true taste of local life, I prefer Mercado El Carmen in the Perchel district, near María Zambrano station. You would probably walk straight past the uninspiring building, but inside there are stalls showing off Andalucía’s fabulous fruit and vegetables, as well as butchers and fishmongers where you can choose your produce and have it cooked straight away, then eat it at tall tables or on a terrace outside.

Calle la Serna 3, open Mon-Sat 8am-4pm

Inspiration

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zaMmS_0c7jIK5a00
A view through an ornate window in the Alcazaba. Photograph: Getty Images

I often head to the Alcazaba (adult entry €3.50, book online), the old Arab fortress, for a contemplative walk. The gentle climb from the old town, through the gardens with their soothing fountains, transports me to Moorish Andalucía. The view across the city and the Mediterranean from the top is definitely worth the climb. Another surprisingly interesting place is the Bishop’s Palace, in the square in front of the cathedral. Devotional customs form part of the fabric of life in this city. A member of one of the cofradía (lay brotherhoods) took me to see an exhibition of the artefacts that are carried around during the Easter week processions. Getting up close, I was awestruck by the volume, intricacy and sobriety of the figures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FBQ3d_0c7jIK5a00

Nightlife

It’s a bit like gaining access to a private club when you go to the Cobalto 15 rooftop cocktail bar in Soho – you have to take the lift in the hallway right next to the Soho Nono Charming Stay tourist apartments. The crowd in there is usually a mix of expertly coiffed señoras and casually well-groomed types in their mid-30s to 50s. But despite its swanky pretensions, the vibe is laid-back and I have gone in slightly dishevelled on more than one occasion and still felt just as welcome.

Casa de Campos 15

Green space

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rfC8C_0c7jIK5a00
Lakeside House of the Engineer (Casa del Ingeniero) on the turquoise waters of the Embalse del Conde de Guadalhorce. Photograph: Rod Jones/Alamy

It’s a very outdoor lifestyle in Málaga, with miles of beaches to the east and west, and good weather for most of the year. A quick escape for me is the Guadalhorce estuary nature reserve, which attracts more than 200 species of bird (including the white-headed duck) to the delta formed by two branches of the river where it flows into the Mediterranean. I cycle there along the promenade – the Paseo Marítimo Antonio Banderas – then follow the riverbank and cross a new bridge. There is a bike park at the entrance, and a choice of several walking routes inside the reserve. When customers at the cafe ask us about hiring bikes, we recommend Málaga Bike Rentals just round the corner from us.

Neighbourhood

I live and work in the Soho barrio, where there is a lot of dramatic street art, but I also like to look at the graffiti in El Ejido, the university quarter just north of Plaza del Merced, where Pablo Picasso was born. Interesting places to eat there include the highly regarded Restaurante Alexso on Calle Mariblanca, but I usually end up in Fonzo, a tiny place up the road on Calle Peña, where they use mostly local and organic produce in dishes influenced by lots of cuisines: the Moorish lasagne (€14.50) for example, is a spicy, aubergine, vegan version. It is probably best to go during the day, though – it’s not a dangerous area but after dark it’s easy to get lost in the crisscross of little streets.

Stay

Near Café de Estraperlo in the Soho neighbourhood, Room Mate Valeria (doubles from €130 room-only) is an elegant, fun place to stay with a great roof terrace with plunge pool.

Comments / 0

Related
Las Vegas Weekly

Five fun things to do on Water Street in Downtown Henderson

Things are happening in Downtown Henderson. The historic Water Street District has been working hard to become a major destination, now home to an array of food and drink options along with other fun activities. In addition to the permanent attractions, look to Water Street Plaza for festivals and special events, such as Golden Knights viewing parties and the recent Pacific Islander Festival & Ho’olaule’a. Here are a few more of our Water Street faves.
HENDERSON, NV
thecoupleconnection.net

Things to Do When Traveling Alone To Las Vegas – 2021 Guide

Las Vegas is a city in the state of Nevada, in the United States of America. It has many fun activities that one might enjoy while enjoying the nightlife or daylife. Some people also find joy in traveling alone and doing whatever they want during their stay there without having to worry about anyone else’s opinion. When visiting this city, most usually bring back home lots of memories and gifts, like stuffed animals. There is a lot to do in this city when one visits it alone, there are many things that are done while traveling without any other company but the traveler themselves.
NEVADA STATE
lonelyplanet.com

Top things to do in Napa Valley: a wine expert's guide

Napa Valley is a romantic destination for wine lovers and gourmands, as well as a popular place for girlfriend getaways and sophisticated bachelor parties. There are hundreds of wineries to visit in Napa, stretching from Calistoga in the north to Carneros in the south, with plenty of charming small towns like St. Helena and Yountville to discover along the way. While it might be tempting to jam-pack your schedule full of wine tastings, a leisurely pace will allow time to appreciate the beauty of the valley and everything else it has to offer.
LIFESTYLE
cntraveller.com

A local's guide to Granada, Spain

Granada-born Manuel Liñán is the face of modern flamenco and one of its greatest ambassadors today. He can sensitively connect his art to issues in society. From New York to Sydney, his approach to flamenco has earned him standing ovations and sold-out crowds. He currently lives in Madrid, but Granada will always be home.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Picasso
Classic Hits 100 WDHI-FM

“Road Trip!” 15 Great Things to Do In Historic East Aurora, NY

East Aurora sits southeast of Buffalo. It has a population of about 6,000 residents. And, it is loaded with many great things to do during a visit! It has one of the great Main Streets in Upstate New York. Running just over a mile there is history, art, beauty, whimsy, great places to eat and socialize, an Art Deco theatre, the home of a U.S. president, and the "largest and most famous 5 and ten-cent store in America. Yup, it is road trip time and our destination this trip is fun and fantastic East Aurora, New York. All aboard!
EAST AURORA, NY
sandiegouniontribune.com

Michelin Guide has unveiled its five new 2021 Bib Gourmand honorees. Do you agree?

Five popular restaurants in San Diego and Oceanside — Callie, Cesarina, Ciccia Osteria, Dija Mara and Morning Glory — were honored today by the Michelin Guide with 2021 Michelin Bib Gourmand honors. The Michelin Bib Gourmand award honors restaurants that serve “great food at reasonable prices,” meaning it’s possible to...
SAN DIEGO, CA
indianaontap.com

It’s The Little Things That Add Up To a Great Craft Beer Experience

What matters the most when you drink beer? Is it the big things – the quality/type of the beer, the physical surroundings, the company you keep? Yes, great beer makes a favorable experience more likely, as do great locations and great camaraderie. But I would argue that in many cases, the little things that are harder to define and harder to see from afar do as much to create a wonderful experience or spoil a good time.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Vegan#Graffiti#Arab#Moorish#Casuall
seattlepi.com

Great Pumpkin Beer Festival, BrickCon, more fun things to do this weekend in Seattle

The Emerald City will be booming with fun events and activites this weekend. As the Mariners make their last push in the Wild Card race, fans can participate in a series of events at T-Mobile Park during Fan Appreciation Weekend. And what better way to get to the game then catching a ride on the brand-new Northgate Link light rail extenstion which opens Saturday.
SEATTLE, WA
SPY

15 Fun Gift Ideas for Siblings Ahead of Christmas 2021

When the holiday season rolls around, most of us turn to gift guides for inspiration. At SPY, we pride ourselves on our wide array of gift guides that are sure to make that special and not-so-special-but-still-important person in your life feel appreciated. But one of the most underserved groups is siblings. Siblings are tough to shop for, and gift guides aren’t always a big help. “Gifts for her” can be too romantic, while some gifts are too impersonal. Adding to the difficulty is the fact that your siblings may be of a different gender than you, and they may be older...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Taste Of Home

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like a dragon, Mandarin ducks or an elephant.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Arts
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

You’ve never stayed in an Airbnb like this

WILDWOOD, Ga. — While travelers will find thousands of properties across the southeast to rent on Airbnb, they won’t find many like the one that Ched Sharpless offers. He describes it as an Eco treedeck with cedar sleep pods that offer panoramic views. It sits on 22 acres in northwest Georgia.
WILDWOOD, GA
Motorious

Couple’s Stroll On Beach Turns Into Sand Find

Who expects to find a vintage car while on a romantic walk?. A couple who went on a romantic stroll on a beach in Queensland had an unusual twist to their mundane stroll. They ended up unearthing a vintage car in the sand, which all started with them noticing a little piece of rusty metal where it didn’t belong. They went home and found some tools, and got to work.
RELATIONSHIPS
Taste Of Home

This Is What the Little Doors in Old Houses Are Really For

For those of us that live in old houses—from before the 1950s—there are design quirks that act as conversation starters. Even though we’re scratching our heads at some old home features, they were perfectly functional 75 years ago. But those details don’t make the most sense now. There’s no need to have a coal door or an icebox door today, right?
INTERIOR DESIGN
Secret LA

This Invisible House In Joshua Tree Has A 100-Foot Pool In The Middle Of It

Rent this 22-story reflective monolithic skyscraper—planted on its side. The Invisible House in Joshua Tree looks like a skyscraper that has been airlifted from Manhattan and planted on its side in the middle of stunning scenery. It has sustainability built into the entire design with a mirrored exterior that makes this jaw-dropping structure blend in seamlessly with the surroundings while providing complete privacy and refracting the harsh desert sun to keep the interior cool.
townsquaredelaware.com

Tavern on Kings closes before it even got its sign up

Tavern on Kings, which replaced the Governor’s Cafe in downtown Dover, has permanently closed. The restaurant, located at 144 Kings Highway, had been open for less than a month following subtle renovations to the interior and a large expansion of the kitchen. The entrance still brandished the Governor’s Cafe logo...
DOVER, DE
Only In Delaware

Tucked Away In A Delaware Hotel, Market Kitchen & Bar Is A Gorgeous Restaurant With Unforgettable Food

Did you know that there’s a restaurant in the Hilton Christiana called Market Kitchen & Bar? Based in Delaware, Market Kitchen & Bar is so much more than a place to go for a bite to eat – it’s a fine dining experience that includes stunning decor and a huge selection of wine, beer, and […] The post Tucked Away In A Delaware Hotel, Market Kitchen & Bar Is A Gorgeous Restaurant With Unforgettable Food appeared first on Only In Your State.
NEWARK, DE
The Guardian

The Guardian

25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy