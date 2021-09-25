CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michael K. Williams died of drug overdose

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], September 25 (ANI): The Emmy-nominated actor Michael K. Williams who was found dead in his New York penthouse on September 6, died of a fatal drug overdose. Variety confirmed the news with a spokesperson for New York City's chief medical examiner's office who determined that 'The Wire' actor's official cause of death is acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, p-fluorofentanyl, heroin and cocaine. His manner of death has been ruled accidental.

