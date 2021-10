It wasn’t much of a football game in Columbus yesterday, as the Ohio State Buckeyes put a hurting on Akron Zips, something to the tune of 59-7. But during the halftime show, the marching band tipped the cap to country music with a medley of hits from the past decade. The band was also joined by the alumni band members for the first time since 2019, putting a whopping 600 musicians on the field for the performance.

