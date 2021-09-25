CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Mary Lois (Crawford) Pierce

Kingsport Times-News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT - Mary Lois (Crawford) Pierce, born April 27, 1938 in Hawkins County Tennessee to Brancha & Bertha Crawford, departed for Heaven of natural causes on Monday morning September 20th at the home of her lifelong best friend and loving cousin and care giver Deborah Simpson-Noe with close family members by her side. She passed very peacefully and easily as she had always desired. She completed a long career at Holston Drug, Kings Department Store and Sullivan County Schools. She was an active member of various churches serving as organist, pianist and Sunday school teacher. Mary was a member of Reservoir Road Baptist Church for the past fifteen years. Her greatest joy was teaching the Children's Sunday School class and the little ones adored her. Mary spent her life serving the Lord and caring for others, especially her parents, through decades of illnesses. She tirelessly sat by her sister Cindy’s bedside almost daily for five years at Wexford House Nursing Home. Mary embodied the message of Christ and committed her life to serving others.

Robert Johnson
