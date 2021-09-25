Pittsburgh Pirates: Oneil Cruz can Provided Need Power in 2022

The Pittsburgh Pirates should see a large influx of new players joining Triple-A next season giving them a strong roster to kick off the 2022 season. The Pittsburgh Pirates farm system is one of the best in baseball. On FanGraphs’s updated rankings, they put the Pirates at #2, behind just the Baltimore Orioles. In terms of overall value, they have a system worth $361 million. The only team to come within $50 million of the Bucs is the Tampa Bay Rays at $319 million. However, the Orioles, Pirates, and Rays are the only systems that are worth more than $300+ million.

