Pittsburgh Pirates: Oneil Cruz can Provided Need Power in 2022
Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Oneil Cruz has made a big jump from his 2019 campaign and he should provide a power boost in the Pirate lineup when he debuts in 2022. The talk of the Pittsburgh Pirates organization over the last few days are the prospects called up from Double-A, many of who have an ETA set for 2022, to the Triple-A level. One of those prospects has already made an impression on the Triple-A team and will make the Indianapolis Indians a fun team to watch in 2022, along with other prospects.rumbunter.com
