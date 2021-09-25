CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pittsburgh Pirates: Oneil Cruz can Provided Need Power in 2022

By Griffin Davies-Wocasek
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePittsburgh Pirates prospect Oneil Cruz has made a big jump from his 2019 campaign and he should provide a power boost in the Pirate lineup when he debuts in 2022. The talk of the Pittsburgh Pirates organization over the last few days are the prospects called up from Double-A, many of who have an ETA set for 2022, to the Triple-A level. One of those prospects has already made an impression on the Triple-A team and will make the Indianapolis Indians a fun team to watch in 2022, along with other prospects.

rumbunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
93.7 The Fan

Oneil Cruz can't stop hitting home runs

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) The current state of the 100-loss Pittsburgh Pirates may not look great, but that will be a thing of the past soon. And not because the season is almost over, but because the future is extremely bright. One of the Pirates’ top prospects Oneil Cruz was...
MLB
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: Two Impressive Triple-A Debuts

Wednesday night a pair of highly touted Pittsburgh Pirates prospects turned heads with impressive debuts at the Triple-A level. The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the most talented and deepest farm systems in all of baseball. MLB Pipeline ranks the Pirate farm system as the 4th best in all of baseball while FanGraphs ranks the Pirate farm system as the 3rd best in baseball.
MLB
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates Prospects: 2022 AAA Lineup to be Strong

The Pittsburgh Pirates should see a large influx of new players joining Triple-A next season giving them a strong roster to kick off the 2022 season. The Pittsburgh Pirates farm system is one of the best in baseball. On FanGraphs’s updated rankings, they put the Pirates at #2, behind just the Baltimore Orioles. In terms of overall value, they have a system worth $361 million. The only team to come within $50 million of the Bucs is the Tampa Bay Rays at $319 million. However, the Orioles, Pirates, and Rays are the only systems that are worth more than $300+ million.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Double A#Eta#Indians#The Pittsburgh Pirates
WDTN

Reds lose 5-0 lead and game to Pirates

Bryan Reynolds had four hits, raising his batting average above .300, to help the Pittsburgh Pirates rally from a five-run deficit and beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-6 on Saturday night.
MLB
bucsdugout.com

Oneil Cruz called up to Pirates after dominant start to AAA

The next domino has fallen. Get out your tape measures, Oneil Cruz is taking his massive power potential to PNC Park. According to MLB insider Hector Gomez, the Pirates are recalling Cruz after punishing opposing AAA pitchers in only a short six-game sample size. The deal was later confirmed by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Jason Mackey.
MLB
93.7 The Fan

Oneil Cruz expected to be promoted to MLB

PITTSBURGH (93.7 the Fan) After playing most of the 2021 season in Double-A with the Altoona Curve, Oneil Cruz was recently promoted to Triple-A. In his short stint with the Indianapolis Indians, Cruz played in six games; Most notably bashing five home runs in that time. His efforts have already...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Sources: Pirates expected to promote Oneil Cruz for Saturday's game

The Pirates opened their fan appreciation weekend celebration Friday with one of the most entertaining games of the season. Now, they’re expected to throw another bone to those attending games the next two days at PNC Park. Multiple sources told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette late Friday that the club intends to...
MLB
baseballprospectus.com

The Call-Up: Oneil Cruz

Cruz would be the tallest regular shortstop in MLB history by several inches. Sign up today to get access to insightful analysis for the discerning baseball fan.
MLB
arcamax.com

Oneil Cruz homers, but Pirates end season in typical fashion with 6-3 loss to the Reds

PITTSBURGH — What is the most appropriate way for this Pirates’ season to end?. It probably starts with a failure to sweep the final series of the season. The Pirates had a chance Sunday, for the 16th time this season, to sweep their opponent —this time, the Cincinnati Reds. And for the 16th time in 2021, the Pirates failed to capitalize, losing 6-1 in their season finale.
MLB
Tribune-Review

Oneil Cruz hits first career homer but Pirates lose season finale to Reds

The Pittsburgh Pirates played their finale on a day as dreary as their season, and watched their prospects of finally clinching a series sweep slip away in the same inning their manager was ejected. Derek Shelton was tossed for arguing an overturned call, so he wasn’t in the dugout to...
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals DFA pitcher who talked back to Yadier Molina

It turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch. Daniel Ponce de Leon has been designated for assignment with just two weeks left in the MLB season, making wIt turns out getting into an argument with Yadier Molina isn’t the best way to keep a roster spot on the St. Louis Cardinals down the stretch.ay for minor-league pitcher Brandon Waddell, who has been recalled from Triple-A Memphis. Waddell will likely fill a bullpen role.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB
FanSided

FanSided

154K+
Followers
346K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy