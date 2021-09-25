CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippines to lose over 789 billion dollars in 40 years due to Covid

tribuneledgernews.com
 8 days ago

Manila — The Philippines' economic losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns are estimated to be more than 40 trillion pesos (789 billion dollars) in the next 40 years, the country's chief economist said on Saturday. In the first year of the pandemic alone, the Philippines lost 4.3 trillion...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

thecentersquare.com

Massachusetts losing billions in tourism dollars amid pandemic

(The Center Square) – Massachusetts lost billions of dollars in tax revenue as tourists stayed home during the pandemic, according to testimony at a recent hearing of the Legislature's Joint Committee on Tourism, Arts and Cultural Development. The tourism industry declined by 47%, which resulted in a loss of $14...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
tribuneledgernews.com

Philippine 'Angels of the Sea' use their voices to repel Chinese ships

MANILA, Philippines — The foreign fishing boats were deep in Philippine waters near a speck of coral reef known as Sabina Shoal. They bore no official markings, but their blue hulls of reinforced steel — used to ram other vessels — were the telltale signs of Chinese maritime militia. They had not come to fish, but to stake a claim to the sea.
MILITARY
AFP

China orders energy firms to secure supplies amid power crisis: report

China's top state-owned energy companies have been ordered to ensure there are adequate fuel supplies for the approaching winter at all costs, a report said Friday, as the country battles a power crisis that threatens to hit growth in the world's number two economy. The country has been hit by widespread power cuts that have closed or partially closed factories, hitting production and global supply chains. The crisis has been caused by a confluence of factors including rising overseas demand as economies reopen, record coal prices, state electricity price controls and tough emissions targets. More than a dozen provinces and regions have been forced to impose curbs on energy usage in recent months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TechRadar

OVHcloud set for billion-dollar IPO

OVHcloud has confirmed it plans to launch an Initial Public Offering (IPO) as the company continues plans for global expansion. Reports said the France-based cloud computing service provider was planning on raising at least $469 million, and use the money to cement its leadership position not just in Europe, but also to help it expand further into North America and Asia.
BUSINESS
tribuneledgernews.com

CNCAV: 30,487 people vaccinated against COVID in last 24 hours

Oct. 3—BUCHAREST — A number of 30,487 doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson vaccine have been administered in the last 24 hours, of which 13,388 represent the first dose, 1,779 — the second dose and 15,320 the third dose, according to a report issued on Sunday by Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV).
WORLD
tribuneledgernews.com

Top British diplomat: US trade deal 'not the be all and end all'

London — A US trade deal is not the "be all and end all" for Britain, as there are countries around the world lining up to reach agreements with London, according to British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. The foreign secretary highlighted the Pacific trade bloc, Israel, India - where she...
U.S. POLITICS
theaviationgeekclub.com

Here's why China does not have the World's Largest Navy, in any Meaningful Metric

The statement of "China has the largest navy in the world" is largely misleading and used mainly for sensationalist headlines. Since the release of the Department of Defense's "2020 China Military Power Report" last year, much has been made of China's securing the title of the "world's largest navy." As reported by The Diplomat, indeed, the United States Office of Naval Intelligence has confirmed that the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has surpassed the US Navy in total battle force ships, approximately 537 ships (of which 360 deployable) to 480 total ships (of which 297 deployable), with future projections expecting the gap to grow. By 2025, the PLAN is predicted to field as many as 400 vessels whereas the US plans only to field 355. Quantitative discussions of this sort have fostered an increasing level of hysteria in the US media and even parts of its foreign policy and defense establishments.
CHINA
tribuneledgernews.com

Air India pilots want pay cuts rolled back

Oct. 3—NEW DELHI — Pilots of national carrier Air India have written to the management of the airline seeking restoration of salaries stating that the 'disproportionate' pay cuts carried out during the last 18 months should rolled back with the subsiding of covid-19 pandemic. The development comes at a time...
ECONOMY
CNN

Why October 19 could be a catastrophic day for the US economy

New York (CNN Business) — The United States could be just weeks away from defaulting on its debt for the first time ever. The $28.4 trillion debt limit was reinstated August 1. Since then, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has been keeping the nation's finances afloat by using emergency accounting maneuvers. Known as "extraordinary measures," these steps allow the government to borrow additional funds without breaching the debt ceiling.
ECONOMY
AFP

Property giant China Evergrande suspends Hong Kong market trading

Embattled property giant China Evergrande on Monday suspended trading in its shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange without giving a reason. The company's stock price has plunged around 80 percent since the start of the year as it teeters on the brink of collapse while struggling under a mountain of debt. "Trading in the shares of China Evergrande Group will be halted," it said in a statement to the exchange. "Accordingly, all structured products relating to the Company will also be halted from trading at the same time." Shares in its electric vehicle company, which last week scrapped a proposed Shanghai listing, were not suspended, though they fell six percent in early trade.
ECONOMY
tribuneledgernews.com

US urges China to halt 'provocative' flybys near Taiwan

The U.S. on Sunday called on China to halt its "provocative" pressure on Taiwan after a record number of daily incursions by Chinese warplanes, saying the military actions are destabilizing and risk leading to "miscalculations.". "The U.S. commitment to Taiwan is rock solid and contributes to the maintenance of peace...
MILITARY
saintpaulrepublicans.us

Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with the Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness

Disclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I'm just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, "My Body, My Choice?" Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it's your life. ~~ Publius Jr.
SCIENCE
tribuneledgernews.com

Fauci says US is turning the corner on COVID surge

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is turning the corner on the most recent surge in COVID-19 cases and more people need to get vaccinated to keep infections on a declining trend, infectious disease specialist Anthony Fauci said. Fauci, who is President Joe Biden's chief medical adviser, said that while the full...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Montanan

It's time for billionaires and corporations to chip in for a fair economic recovery

In Washington, Congress is debating how to help families get back on their feet after a challenging 18 months. However, with so many Montanans still struggling, we cannot afford to return to the way things were. We need to move forward to something better. While businesses are grappling with the fallout of the global health […] The post It's time for billionaires and corporations to chip in for a fair economic recovery appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS

