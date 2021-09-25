KINGSPORT - Joe Whilden, 89, of Kingsport, passed away Tuesday, September 21, 2021. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean War. Joe then graduated from Georgia State with his Bachelor’s Degree in Business. He retired from Sears Organizations after 35 years of service. At his retirement, he was director of transportation for the company at Sears Tower in Chicago. Joe was past president of Boone Lake Association. He was a loving husband, father to two, grandfather to eight, and great grandfather to eleven.