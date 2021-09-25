CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

 8 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Taliban's takeover of Kabul has deepened the mutual distrust between the U.S. and Pakistan, two putative allies who have tangled over Afghanistan. But both sides still need each other.

Trump sued her, she won

Omarosa Manigault Newman explains how she beat Donald Trump in court and why it could be a nightmare for him.Oct. 2, 2021.
Kabul faces blackout as Taliban fails to pay the bills

Afghanistan’s capital could be plunged into darkness as the winter sets in because the country’s new Taliban rulers haven’t paid Central Asian electricity suppliers or resumed collecting money from consumers. Unless addressed, the situation could cause a humanitarian disaster, warned Daud Noorzai, who resigned as chief executive of the country’s...
ALL THAT REMAINS Singer Warns Of 'Authoritarian Takeover Of U.S. Government', Says Calling Capitol Riot An 'Insurrection' Is 'Ridiculous'

During an appearance on the latest episode of "The Chad Prather Show", which airs through conservative media group Blaze Media, ALL THAT REMAINS singer Phil Labonte was asked for his opinion on the state of the world at the moment. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "There's an attempt for an authoritarian takeover of the United States government in a way that is unprecedented in American history. And the worst part is the people that do want to fight it, they have to deal with — essentially, it's just the most slanderous attacks. If you say 'I'm for this', someone will always say, 'Oh, you just want to do this hurtful thing to this person or these people,' or whatever."
Shortcake

West Virginia governor becomes enraged when asked about the handling of the Covid spike.

Gov. Jim JusticeF. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail/AP. In a tense interview on Sunday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice defended his state's handling of the recent Covid-19 rise. On CBS' "Face the Nation," the Republican governor sparred with interviewer Margaret Brennan, challenging most of what she stated, beginning with her claim that the state is "in crisis owing to the Delta varia"
WaPo reporter deletes ‘grossly inappropriate’ tweet about Biden visit to cemetery where his family is buried

Washington Post White House reporter Annie Linsky deleted a tweet on Sunday about President Biden's visit to a cemetery where his daughter, son and former wife are buried. "Biden goes to church and walks through a graveyard in Wilmington as his legislative agenda is dying in Washington," Linksky tweeted. After a flurry of criticism and outrage, Linsky deleted the tweet.
U.S. Navy hit by another international bribery scandal

Federal agents are investigating a new U.S. Navy corruption case that has strong echoes of the Fat Leonard scandal, with a defense contractor facing accusations that he delivered cash bribes and bilked the Navy of at least $50 million to service its ships in foreign ports, according to recently unsealed court records.
Donald Trump Claims Nobody Has Done More 'for Religion Itself' Than Him

Former President Donald Trump lauded himself for the way he served religious communities in the U.S. during his time in office. "Nobody has done more for Christianity or for evangelicals—or for religion itself—than I have, [doing] so many different things," he said during a phone interview with host Gene Bailey on the show Flashpoint on Thursday on The Victory Channel.
Bomb at Kabul mosque kills 5 civilians, Taliban says

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least five civilians were killed in a bomb blast at the entrance to a Kabul mosque Sunday, a Taliban official said, describing the deadliest attack in the Afghan capital since U.S. forces left at the end of August. There was no immediate claim of responsibility,...
Russia hits record number of daily COVID-19 deaths

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia on Sunday reported a record daily death toll from COVID-19, the fifth time in a week that deaths have hit a new high. The national coronavirus task force said 890 deaths were recorded over the past day, exceeding the 887 reported on Friday. The task force also said the number of new infections in the past day was the second-highest of the year at 25,769.
Bomb targets mosque in Kabul, ‘a number of civilians’ dead

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A bomb exploded in the entrance of a mosque in the Afghan capital on Sunday, leaving “number of civilians dead,” a Taliban spokesman said, in the first major attack on the city after the departure of U.S. forces. The bomb targeted the sprawling Eidgah Mosque in Kabul, where a memorial service […]
Duterte rival Philippines VP to decide soon on presidential bid

Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo will decide this week if she will run for president, her spokesman said Sunday, after her arch-rival and incumbent Rodrigo Duterte declared he was retiring from politics. Robredo, a vocal critic of Duterte's controversial drug war, would likely be the only opposition candidate in a crowded field in the May 2022 elections. Her spokesperson Barry Gutierrez told AFP she has not yet accepted the opposition coalition's nomination, and will announce her decision before the filing deadline on October 8. Duterte, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a second term, had declared in August he would run for the vice presidency.
