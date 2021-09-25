AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo will decide this week if she will run for president, her spokesman said Sunday, after her arch-rival and incumbent Rodrigo Duterte declared he was retiring from politics.
Robredo, a vocal critic of Duterte's controversial drug war, would likely be the only opposition candidate in a crowded field in the May 2022 elections.
Her spokesperson Barry Gutierrez told AFP she has not yet accepted the opposition coalition's nomination, and will announce her decision before the filing deadline on October 8.
Duterte, who is constitutionally barred from seeking a second term, had declared in August he would run for the vice presidency.
