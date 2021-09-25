CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Dev Patel gets imposter syndrome

By Celebretainment
Frankfort Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDev Patel "very often" suffers from imposter syndrome. The 31-year-old actor identified with Gawain, his character in 'The Green Knight', because he thinks the tale of King Arthur's nephew is similar to his own journey as an actor, including having many moments of self-doubt.

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The Green Knight review: Dev Patel is no chivalrous hero in this exquisite medieval fantasy

Dir: David Lowery. Starring: Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Ralph Ineson. Cert 15, 130 minsThe Green Knight finds the most glorious way to introduce itself. We open on a king, enthroned. His head is wrapped in flames. He is the burning idol – the death of the old ways, so that the new can take hold. We hear a voice from the dark, promising us “a new tale” from the pages of Arthurian legend. Cut to: a burning building, a fair maiden, and a knight pulling sword from sheath. But these are not the...
MOVIES
Best Life

See Elizabeth Taylor's Lookalike Granddaughter, Who's Carrying on Her Legacy

One of the most popular actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, Elizabeth Taylor enjoyed a long and legendary career. Born in London to American parents, Taylor moved to Los Angeles as a child in 1939, and wasted no time before landing her big break just a few years later. As a teen, she became a household name by starring alongside Mickey Rooney in the popular 1944 film National Velvet. By the 1950s, she became one of the most popular sirens of the silver screen, and by the 1960s, an Academy Award winner and the highest paid movie star alive. Today, she is best remembered for her performances in Cleopatra, Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa’s Daughter Smiles Wide While His Son Rocks Look-A-Like Long Hair At Bond Premiere — Photos

The ‘No Time To Die’ premiere was a family outing for Jason Momoa, who brought along his son, Nakoa-Wolf, and his daughter, Lola, to the star-studded event. Jason Momoa, 42, was accompanied by two very special guests at the No Time to Die premiere in London on Tuesday, September 28. Their names? Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, Jason’s adorable two children that he proudly posed for photos with on the red carpet to celebrate the latest installment of the James Bond film franchise at the Royal Albert House. The Aquaman star looked dapper in a black and white suit and bowtie as he wrapped both his arms around 14-year-old Lola and 12-year-old Nakoa-Wolf, who also both dressed to impress for the event.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dev Patel
Newsweek

Billie Eilish Reveals She Lost 100,000 Followers After Posting Corset Pic

Billie Eilish opened up about the pressures of social media, revealing she lost 100,000 Instagram followers after posting a photo wearing a corset. "I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs," the 19-year-old revealed in a frank interview with Elle, adding: "People are scared of big boobs." The post...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Daniel Craig attended No Time To Die premiere with daughter Ella

Daniel Craig attended the premiere of his fifth and final James Bond film, No Time To Die, with his daughter.The actor arrived at the Royal Albert Hall on Tuesday 28 September with his eldest child, 29-year-old actor Ella Loudon.Craig wore a pink velvet dinner jacket from London-based haberdashery The Anderson & Sheppard. He paired the statement piece with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and black trousers.Posing for the cameras alongside her father, Loudon cut a smart figure in an ivory silk shirt, black blazer and trousers, and a blue Fabergé pendant. Her blonde hair was swept back into...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
Refinery29

How To Channel Zoë Kravitz’s Tatum-Era Style

Is there anything more satisfying than a hot couple with great style? I don’t think so. When rumours began to swirl on celebrity gossip Instagram Deuxmoi that the uber-cool Zoë Kravitz had separated from her then-husband and was now dating Channing Tatum, many were in disbelief. And without any photographic evidence, we tossed the tidbit aside.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Elephant Man dissection: 'Joseph Merrick would be heartbroken'

Actor and broadcaster Adam Pearson is among thousands of people to oppose a show where a replica of Joseph Merrick's body will be dissected. Known as the Elephant Man, Mr Merrick grew up in Leicester and toured the East Midlands as a travelling exhibit before moving to London. Disability campaigners...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Will Smith reveals the worst film he’s ever starred in: ‘It’s a thorn in my side’

Will Smith has revealed the “worst” film he believes he’s ever starred in.Over the course of his career, Smith has appeared in more than 76 TV shows and movies, but one clearly stood out as a bad experience.In GQ’s “Actually Me” series, Smith was asked, “In your opinion, what is the worst and best movie of Will Smith?”To which he responded: “For the best, I think it’s a tie between the first Men in Black and Pursuit of Happyness. For different reasons, those are the two almost-perfect movies.”For the worst, he said: “I don’t know, Wild Wild West is...
TV SHOWS
codelist.biz

Ben Affleck Finally Cuddles His Son Again

Finally, Ben Affleck (48) can hug his kids again – and cuddle them properly. After the alleged love holiday with his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Lopez (51), the actor enjoys the time with his son Samuel. The “Justice League” star lovingly puts his arms around little Samuel. Despite the mask, you can...
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

Will Smith has refused to do films on slavery — here’s why

Will Smith has made his prolific career as an actor starring in roles across many genres including comedy, drama and action. However, there’s one type of movie that the “Suicide Squad” star said he tried to stay away from. “I’ve always avoided making films about slavery,” Smith, 53, revealed in...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Is Lady Gaga Sick? Singer Sparks Major Concern Due to Worrying Appearance

Is Lady Gaga facing major problems with her health?. Lady Gaga recently flaunted her looks at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala over the weekend. She even brought life to the star-studded event by offering an exceptional musical performance to the crowd. This year's event focuses on promoting arts,...
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Replaces Tom Holland, Names New Spider-Man

In the weeks and months leading up to the August 11, 2021 debut of Marvel Studios’ latest series, What If…?, it became apparent that MANY Marvel Cinematic Universe stars would be returning to the animated series to voice their MCU characters as key Marvel moments are reimagined. Among the returning...
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

James Bond Betting Odds Say Tom Hardy Is Most Likely To Be Next 007

In just a few weeks, No Time To Die finally, finally, enter theaters, meaning we’re about to witness the last ever movie starring Daniel Craig as James Bond. The fervent interest in who’s going to replace him as 007 is reaching fever pitch, then, with the odds-on favorites to succeed him in the role of the super-spy changing all the time. According to the latest betting odds, though, Venom: Let There Be Carnage star Tom Hardy is once again the top choice.
CELEBRITIES
codelist.biz

Angelina Jolie: She’s a whole new woman now

Angelina Jolie surprises everyone: She now not only lives very close to her ex-husband Brad Pitt. She gets along well with him again – and tells us how it came about with unusual frankness. She sits in the garden and strokes the lawn with her bare feet, lost in thought....
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy