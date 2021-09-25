CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROGERSVILLE - Parrott Setsor, age 83, of Rogersville, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. The family will receive friends from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm Sunday, September 26, 2021 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm with Rev. Tony Buchanan, officiating. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm September 27, 2021 in McKinney Cemetery with Rev. John Parrott officiating. Pallbearers will be Drake Winstead, Matthew Setsor, Heiskell Jr. Winstead, Scott Hickman, Billy Webb, Phillip Webb, Terry Byrd, and Mike Jarnigan. Honorary Pallbearers will be Grayson Winstead and Chris Setsor. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to Shriners Children's Hospital in Lexington, KY. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.

