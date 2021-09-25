GIRLS TENNIS | Season observations: 7 takeaways from the regular season

The Daily Record's Josh McWilliams gives seven of his tennis observations as teams head into postseason play:. There isn’t a team in the area that rivals Wooster’s overall talent and depth. At singles the Generals feature the talented Mathur sisters and Minnie Pozefsky, who could easily be a No. 1 for many area teams. At doubles, Wooster has the lightning punch of Emma Boreman and Alexia Kakanuru who have been simply lighting up opponents. At second doubles, Lauren Anderson and the combination of Maya Tzonev and Sophie Garcia to pair with her have been tough as well. This has given the Generals potential points at every position in every match played.