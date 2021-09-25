2021 Ryder Cup live stream, watch online, schedule, TV channel, coverage, tee times for Day 2 on Saturday
While the golf world has to wait another seven months for its next major championship to be contested, the excitement for most important international event in the sport has reached a fever pitch after one day of play at the 43rd Ryder Cup. With Day 2 action beginning Saturday morning in Wisconsin, this event -- still technically named the 2020 Ryder Cup -- will surely continue with the same bang it experienced when it started Friday.www.cbssports.com
