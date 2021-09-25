CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Week 3 fantasy football questions and answers: 32 reporters give advice on Clyde Edwards-Hela...

By Email
ABC7 Chicago
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL's league leader in touchdown passes is 44 years old. The league leader in touchdown catches is 32. No, we're not talking about a local recreational league. This is the NFL, where the Tom Brady-to-Rob Gronkowski combination seemingly has altered the time-space continuum. But if anyone were able to generate 1.21 gigawatts and make a flux capacitor work, it would be Gronk, right?

abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former 49ers, Saints LB Has Reportedly Passed Away At 37

Former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away at 37. Haralson was a fifth-round pick for the 49ers out of Tennessee in 2006. He played seven seasons for the team before finishing his career with two years in New Orleans. In nine years, Haralson...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots, Saints reportedly discussed blockbuster trade

The 2021 NFL season is here and we are about to kick off Week 3. One of the bigger games of the weekend is between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Interestingly enough, a report has surfaced that the Saints had made some calls on disgruntled All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
knbr.com

49ers sign former Lions running back in wake of Mostert news

With Raheem Mostert’s announcement that he will undergo season-ending knee surgery, the 49ers have begun working on finding reinforcements. Their first move is to sign former Lions and Eagles running back Kerryon Johnson to the practice squad, according to Adam Schefter. Johnson, 24, burst on the scene with the Lions...
NFL
NFLDraftBible

Fantasy Football: NFL 2021 Week 3 Who to Start and Who to Sit

After two exciting weeks of NFL football, we are starting to get a good feel for players’ roles and how that affects their fantasy outlook. Before we get into the starts and sits for week three, let’s recap how we did in week two. Our start of the week at quarterback, Justin Herbert, did not have the day we expected as his two interceptions put a damper on his fantasy performance. However, our starts of the week at running back, wide receiver, and tight end - Darrell Henderson, Mike Williams, and Noah Fant - all scored touchdowns in route to terrific fantasy stat-lines. Our other starts with great fantasy days included Jalen Hurts, Teddy Bridgewater, Rob Gronkowski, and Damien Harris. We did a much better job with the sits last week than we did in week one. We made some great calls to sit Jameis Winston, Joe Burrow, Robby Anderson, Corey Davis, James Robinson, and a few others. We also did not have any sits blow up for big performances like we did with a few players in week one. Let’s hope we can carry over our week two success into week three. Here is who you should lean towards starting this week in fantasy and who you should probably leave on the bench.
NFL
Sporting News

DraftKings Picks Week 3: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football GPP tournaments

This week's NFL DFS main slate offers a number of presumptive shootouts and exciting developments, and it starts with Justin Fields making his first career start. He leads our Week 3 DraftKings Lineup picks, and to abate some of the risk inherently associated with a rookie QB, were pairing him with arguably the best daily fantasy football RBs on the entire slate.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panthers#Nfl Week 3#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Nfl Nation#Espn#The Los Angeles Chargers#The Kansas City Chiefs#Bills
profootballnetwork.com

Best and worst fantasy football matchups for Week 2 NFL games

The most commonly asked questions fantasy football analysts receive during the season are of the start/sit variety. This weekly article will give fantasy managers an overview of the best and worst fantasy football matchups for the upcoming week based on fantasy points allowed by position. For the first couple of...
NFL
fantasypros.com

5 Burning Questions For Week 3 (2021 Fantasy Football)

You might be 2-0. You might be 0-2. Either way, even if you’re simply 1-1, this is your reminder to not overreact. The fantasy football season is longer than we give it credit for. Recall that at this time last year, Justin Jefferson wasn’t even a starter on the Vikings yet. A lot is going to change between now and playoff time, especially with the extra game this season.
NFL
Sportsnet.ca

Week 3 NFL fantasy advice: Bet on Chargers' offence to be at its best

If there’s one thing I’ve learned about the 2021 NFL season thus far, it’s that two weeks probably isn’t enough to make complete judgments about players coming into new situations. Take Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, for example: he recorded his second 300-yard passing game with Carolina Thursday night against Houston – something he accomplished just four times with the Jets in 38 career games. While I, along with many others, thought he’d be somewhat better after escaping the purgatory that is an Adam Gase offence, we’re seeing a truly impressive glow-up for Darnold.
NFL
NJ.com

NFL Fantasy Football Week 3: Start ’em, sit ’em advice from our expert, ESPN, CBS Sports, more | Giants’ Sterling Shepard, Eagles’ Dallas Goedert, Chargers’ Justin Herbert, more

The NFL will host some interesting matchups this Sunday in Week 3, but the matchups you’re more focused on are in your fantasy league. And there’s no shame in that. With that in mind, which players are set up for success in Week 3? Who should you be starting? And who should you be sitting?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC7 Chicago

Bears, Lions seeking lift following gut-wrenching losses

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- - Coming off one of the worst performances by an offense the NFL has seen, things can only get better for the Chicago Bears this week. The Bears look to pick themselves up when they host the winless Detroit Lions on Sunday in a matchup between teams coming off losses that were gut wrenching for different reasons.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy