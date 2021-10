"Our ambitions as a strength and conditioning team has not changed, but what has shifted is the knowledge, the commitment and the professionalism of the athlete..." Nic Gill has been Strength and Conditioning coach for the New Zealand All Blacks for the past 15 years. As he spoke to Female First at an event to unveil the team's partnership with the high-performance bike manufacturer Wattbike, Gill gave us the inside story on how his team gets some of the most powerful athletes in sport into peak condition.

WORKOUTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO