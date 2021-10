What the papers sayEdinson Cavani could be a target for Real Madrid, Spain’s El Nacional reports. The 34-year-old Manchester United and Uruguay striker has been the subject of strong transfer speculation since the return to the Red Devils of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real are the latest to express interest, with El Nacional reporting a possible loan deal in the January transfer window.Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked to the possibility of taking over as Barcelona manager if Ronald Koeman departs the club, El Nacional reports from Spain Koeman has come under immense pressure amid Barcelona’s flagging fortunes, and Klopp...

