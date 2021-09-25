CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leeds United v West Ham United live stream: How to watch the Premier League from anywhere in the world

Cover picture for the articleLeeds United v West Ham United live stream, Saturday 25 September, 3pm BST. Leeds will be looking for their first win of the Premier League season when West Ham visit Elland Road this weekend. Marcelo Bielsa’s side have had a difficult start to the campaign, taking only three points from...

CBS Sports

Manchester United vs. West Ham: EFL Cup live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

After meeting last weekend in Premier League play, Manchester United and West Ham face off again on Wednesday at Old Trafford in the EFL Cup. The Red Devils were 2-1 winners at the weekend and are the favorites here, though the team is expected to use a decent amount of bench players for this one. United are one of the favorites to take home the trophy for the second-tier tournament which concludes with the final on Feb. 22.
MassLive.com

Manchester United vs. West Ham United: Live stream, start time, how to watch Cristiano Ronaldo in Carabao Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United take on West Ham United Wednesday just days after these two teams faced off in Premier League play. This is Ronaldo’s first appearance in an English tournament since returning to Manchester United and the EPL earlier this season. Ronaldo has chipped in three goals in two matches so far this season, with Bruno Fernandes continuing to lead the way offensively with four goals on the season. On the other side, West Ham will be looking for revenge from their 2-1 loss to Man. U. last time out. The club currently sits in eighth place in the EPL standings with a record of 2-2-1. Michail Antonio and Saïd Benrahma have led the scoring for West Ham so far this season.
chatsports.com

Leeds United v West Ham United

Patrick Bamford has an ankle injury and is among up to seven Leeds players who could be unavailable on Saturday. Diego Llorente, Robin Koch and the suspended Pascal Struijk are also definitely out, while Raphinha, Luke Ayling and Jack Harrison are doubts. West Ham are without full-back Ryan Fredericks, who...
The Independent

Leeds vs West Ham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

David Moyes must consider how to get Michail Antonio back in the West Ham team as they make the trip to Elland Road to take on Leeds United.Jarrod Bowen deputised impressively against Manchester United in both league and League Cup but with Antonio now having served his suspension, Moyes will likely alter the composition of his attack.West Ham take on a side yet to secure a victory in the league this season with Marcelo Bielsa’s defensive options depleted due to injury and suspension.Leeds advanced beyond Fulham on penalties on Tuesday night to reach the Carabao Cup fourth round.Here’s all you...
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Manchester United cool on West Ham's Declan Rice, eye Leeds' Kalvin Phillips

The summer transfer window is closed for the top leagues in Europe! After a summer full of international football, countless clubs waited until the last minute to pull off their transfers. See all the major deals here and check out how we graded the biggest signings. But just because the window is shut until January, that doesn't mean the rumours won't keep coming.
fourfourtwo.com

David Moyes wants West Ham to be the perfect guests

David Moyes has urged West Ham’s fans to be on their best behaviour on European nights for the sake of the club’s reputation – and his family. Thursday evening’s 2-0 home win over Rapid Vienna in the Europa League was marred by crowd trouble, including objects being thrown between rival supporters and three arrests.
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
AFP

PSG's dominance makes Messi a pure luxury in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain are already surging clear towards the Ligue 1 title in France even as Lionel Messi has so far been held back for the Champions League, in which he got his first goal for his new club in midweek. Messi's majestic strike sealed a 2-0 win over Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that sent out a statement to the rest of Europe, PSG confirming that they are leading contenders to go all the way in the Champions League. That is why they signed Messi, as they look to win the European Cup for the first time, and that is why Messi came to Paris following his departure from Barcelona, convinced that the Qatar-owned club offered him the best chance to get his hands on a trophy that has eluded him since 2015. It was just the third time the 34-year-old Argentine had started alongside Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the PSG attack since he made his debut off the bench in a 2-0 Ligue 1 win at Reims in late August.
The Independent

Football rumours: Jurgen Klopp and Edinson Cavani to head to Spain?

What the papers sayEdinson Cavani could be a target for Real Madrid, Spain’s El Nacional reports. The 34-year-old Manchester United and Uruguay striker has been the subject of strong transfer speculation since the return to the Red Devils of Cristiano Ronaldo. Real are the latest to express interest, with El Nacional reporting a possible loan deal in the January transfer window.Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has been linked to the possibility of taking over as Barcelona manager if Ronald Koeman departs the club, El Nacional reports from Spain Koeman has come under immense pressure amid Barcelona’s flagging fortunes, and Klopp...
firstsportz.com

Premier League: Watford vs Newcastle United Player Ratings as both play out an entertaining 1-1 draw at Vicarage Road

At the end of an intriguing game at Vicarage Road, here are our Watford vs Newcastle United Player Ratings. Both teams, Watford and Newcastle United, started the game on a positive note by trading a few line-breaking passes. However, as the teams grew into the game, it was an open game. Allan Saint Maximin was again a pain for the opposition with his crucial runs and playmaking abilities. Sean Longstaff scored the opener in the 23rd minute to give the game a halftime lead of 1-0.
fourfourtwo.com

Michael O’Neill delighted with Stoke’s development after victory over West Brom

Stoke boss Michael O’Neill is delighted with how his team is developing following Friday night’s narrow 1-0 Championship victory over leaders West Brom. Jacob Brown wasted a glorious chance to put the Potters ahead when he hit the post after nine minutes and Darnell Furlong’s comical own goal was chalked off for a foul five minutes before the break.
