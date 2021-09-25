How to set an Apple ID account recovery contact in iOS 15

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will be ready to download and install on your iPhone and iPad on Monday -- we're just waiting on Apple to make the new mobile software available. The software updates come with an array of new features for iPhones and iPads. For example, Apple added new FaceTime features that, for the first time, will let Android and PC users participate, and iMessage improvements that make it easier to track links and photos your friends have sent. The iPad is getting a complete home screen makeover, and multitasking is finally receiving the boost it's needed for years.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 DAYS AGO