How to set an Apple ID account recovery contact in iOS 15
If you're locked in to the Apple ecosystem, your Apple ID is every bit as important as your social security number or driver's license would be in the real world. You use your Apple ID to manage your devices, access anything you have stored in iCloud, buy things from Apple's various stores and handle subscriptions to apps and services. Get locked out of that account — usually because you've lost your password and have no way of resetting it — and you can feel cast adrift.www.tomsguide.com
Comments / 0