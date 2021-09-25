A hit-and-run crash killed a 27-year-old woman on exit ramp in southwest Houston; driver sought (Houston, TX) Nationwide Report

On Friday morning, a 27-year-old woman lost her life following a hit-and-run accident on an exit ramp in southwest Houston.

As per the initial information, the fatal pedestrian crash took place at about 3:10 a.m. in the 9500 block of West Loop South on the South Post Oak Road exit ramp.

Click the link below to read additional details regarding this accident news report.

A hit-and-run crash killed a 27-year-old woman on exit ramp in southwest Houston; driver sought

September 25, 2021