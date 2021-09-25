The Intersection Between Food Justice , Technology, South Jamaica & Black Women

Self-determination and food sovereignty have been growing at South Jamaica Houses for over 20 years. Behind the building, located at 108-10 159th is a green oasis of healing, health and hope. If you ever take the Long Island Railroad train from Southeast Queens heading into Jamaica when you look out the window and peer down, you will see the labor of love of the South Jamaica residents who provide free vegetables to those in need. With pure admiration and respect, DIVAS for Social Justice proposed to the Verizon Foundation the opportunity to make this community farm interactive.