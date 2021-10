During an interview for HBO, Naomi Osaka talked about many issues, from her passions to tennis and also commented on her return to the WTA Tour. In fact, after the defeat at the US Open 2021 against Leylah Fernandez, Osaka, struggling with health problems mentally, he had also talked about stepping away from tennis for several months In the interview, the Japanese tennis player spoke of her passion for Kobe Bryant, a basketball legend who died a few years ago: "I was very lucky to have her figure around her, she was my mentor.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO