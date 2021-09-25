Dutch Protest Against COVID-19 Vaccine Pass to Enter Bars, Restaurants

Travellers to and from the UK face significant changes this week because of post-Brexit moves by the government.British motorists heading for Continental Europe must “cover or remove” the traditional GB sticker, and instead use either a UK sticker or have a UK “signifier” on their number plates.The requirement – requested by UK ministers – contradicts the government’s assertion in January that “UK drivers won’t need to display a GB sticker in most EU countries if their number plate has GB or GB with a Union Flag on it”.At the time the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said: “Those who want to drive in the EU can continue to do...

TRAVEL ・ 4 DAYS AGO