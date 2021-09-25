CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dutch Protest Against COVID-19 Vaccine Pass to Enter Bars, Restaurants

Cover picture for the articleTHE HAGUE (Reuters) -Hundreds of protesters marched against the introduction of a "corona pass" in the Netherlands on Saturday, as proof of COVID-19 vaccination became compulsory to get into bars, restaurants, theatres and other venues. The new requirement to show the pass or a recent negative coronavirus test came into...

